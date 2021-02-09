Vaccinated Cobbers urge others to do the same
While several members of the Concordia College community have received the COVID-19 vaccine, in the upcoming months, many more will be given the opportunity—and faced with the decision to receive it, or not. On Dec. 11, 2020, The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved in the United States and a secondContinue Reading
The show must go on: Concordia On-Air prevails through pandemic
Outside the weather is cold, chilling to toes and noses alike, but in Olin on Wednesday nights, the studio is warm with excited energy. The show is about to start. Chatter and rustling. Laughter and talking. A hand raises, fingers counting down. Five, four—noise ceases—three, two—shifting feet and clothing adjustments—one:Continue Reading
Film review: “The Little Things” is too out of touch for 2021 audiences
Sometimes, the combination of a movie’s interesting premise, decorated starpower and promise of an interesting throwback experience sounds too good to pass up. Cue the first wide release of 2021, released in theaters and on HBO Max. New from writer-director John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side,” “The Highwaymen”) comes “TheContinue Reading
Biden and Putin: Doing the right thing despite politics
On Jan. 26, President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin of Russia agreed to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for five years. The renewal of New START was far from a certainty. New START was negotiated between former President Barack Obama and former President Dmitry MedvedevContinue Reading
America needs to raise the minimum wage
The workers in America are currently in a crisis. In the U.S., 20 states continue to pay their workers the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. At this wage, workers working full time would only make around $15,000 per year. This means that a working adult with two childrenContinue Reading
Rethinking the U.S.-Saudi relationship
The United States has a long history in the Middle East, with engagements beginning decades, even centuries, earlier than those that most people know today, such as the “forever wars” in Iraq and Afghanistan. The U.S.-Saudi Arabia relationship has long been arguably its most important in the region, but forContinue Reading
Wellness Day questions answered: Q&A with event organizers
On Feb. 5, Concordia College will suspend classes in lieu of Wellness Day. Two organizers — Jason Askvig, biology professor and Laurie Dahley, field program coordinator — answered a few questions students may be having about this brand new program. The Concordian: What is Wellness Day?Dahley: Wellness Day is intendedContinue Reading
Encouraging a healthier Concordia: New ‘Wellness Day’ to focus on individual well-being
Fall semester ended with a student push for more days off during the semester. After a petition and several faculty senate meetings, Concordia College made changes in favor of more breaks. On Friday, Feb. 5, we will live through one of those changes. Friday is “Wellness Day” for Concordia. ClassesContinue Reading
Concordia Theatre pushes past the pandemic
Every aspect of life has been impacted by the pandemic, be it working from home or wearing a mask and distancing when in public. The same is true for theatre at Concordia. “The pandemic has killed most theatre,” said Katie Curry, the Theatre Art department’s costume designer and adjunct instructor.Continue Reading
Maroon, gold and green: Meet Concordia’s sustainability coordinator
Go to the library to rent a Cobbike. Walk along Sixth Street and visit the EcoHouse. Eat in Anderson Commons and see the ‘Taste not Waste’ posters. Where does all of this come from? The answer works in an office tucked away in the Parke Student Leadership Center. Her nameContinue Reading