The Concordian

Concordia snow removal by the numbers 

By Noah Bloch on December 12, 2024

Every Winter, Concordia Facilities is charged with clearing tons of snow and deicing miles of sidewalks.   Already this year, they have used around 20 tons…

Wicked Defies Gravity with New Film 

By The Concordian on December 12, 2024

MOORHEAD— When one thinks of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” they may initially think of Dorothy, Toto and her ragtag group of friends skipping down…

Anonymous social media app comes to Concordia 

By Jordon Perkins on December 12, 2024

MOORHEAD – On Nov. 3, an Instagram account, @fizz.concordia, made a post that said “Fizz is launching at Concordia in 24 hours.”  The account currently…

The student-run newspaper of Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota

