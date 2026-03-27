Cornstock Headliner and Opener Announced at BOTB

On February 20th, 2026, at the Battle of the Bands, Concordia’s Campus Events Commission announced that Cornstock 2026’s headliner would be MICO, an indie pop artist from Toronto.

MICO has been writing music and performing since he was 16, and he’s amassed over 400 thousand followers across Instagram and Spotify since that time, and his songs have been streamed over 100 million times.

His official Genius Lyrics page states his style is, “Shaped by late-2000s and early-2010s pop-punk bands, MICO has transformed those influences into a sound that fuses nostalgic energy with modern alt-pop hook craftsmanship. His music reflects the same authenticity that first drew fans online — community-focused and deeply personal.”

Lily Trowbridge, the recreation commissioner for CEC, said “We start planning for Cornstock in fall semester, almost right away, after homecoming.”

2026 marks the 37th year of CEC planning Cornstock and booking a headliner since 1989, when Cornstock was founded by student Lisa Fuglie and sponsored by CEC, then called the Campus Entertainment Commission.

CEC often looks for up-and-coming or independent artists in their search every year. Lily Trowbridge said “Normally it’s a lot of indie artists. I feel like that’s the vibe of music nowadays too.”

Student band and Battle of the Bands 2026 winners Last Minute Dream will open for MICO and will get to meet him before their performance. Autumn Dovre, one of Last Minute Dream’s lead singers, said, “This is three years in the making, our first performance was at BOTB in 2024, we’re not sure what LMD is gonna look like next year since we’ll all be gearing up for graduation, so I’m very excited we get this opportunity.”

Cornstock will be held on April 25th, 2026, in Memorial Auditorium.