6-7 Things to Do in the Fargo Moorhead Area Over Winter Break 

Staying on campus over winter break? Live in the Fargo Moorhead area and need something to do? If so, check out this list of activities and shows that will be available over break. Depending on if you can legally drink, you may need to skip #7.
1. New Years Eve Piano Bar
- December 31st, 9pm – 12am
- 701 Eateries (701 N University Dr, Fargo, ND 58102)
- $21
Attend a New Year’s celebration with piano accompaniment by local artist Eden Parker.
2. Ice Skating Rinks (Open Skate)
- Dates and time vary
- 4 different rinks in Fargo
- $5 per adult
BYOS (Bring Your Own Skates) to any one of these 4 locations and only pay $5 to get on the ice.
3. Rourke Art Gallery
- 1-5pm Friday, Saturday, Sunday and 3-7pm on Thursday
- 521 Main Avenue in Moorhead
- FREE
Enjoy free admission to the Rourke art gallery and history museum in Moorhead.
4. Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome
- December 19th and 20th, 7pm
- Sanctuary Events Center
- $33-44.50
Attend a show of Fargo’s own funky, bluesy, rock and horn band: Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome.
5. Red River Valley Holiday Lights
- Open until December 31st from 5pm – 10pm (NOT open on Christmas Day)
- 1805 Main Ave W, West Fargo, ND 58078 (RRV Fairgrounds)
- $25 per car
Drive thru Christmas light extravaganza experience at the Red River Valley fairgrounds.
6. Snowshoeing/Cross Country Skiing
- Starting December 20th, Saturdays 10am – 4:30pm, Sundays 12pm – 4:30pm
- Rentals available at the Hjemkomst Center
- $10 Snowshoes
- $15 Skis
Rent skis or snowshoes from the Hjemkomst center, then check out this link for over 15 miles of trails to choose from.
7. The Reindeer Room (Popup Bar)
- Thursday-Saturday 2pm – 10pm
- 210 Roberts Alley (Formerly the Boiler Room)
Hang out at a holiday-themed bar, complete with festive drinks. Food may be hard to come by here but feel free to bring in outside snacks.