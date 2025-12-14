6-7 Things to Do in the Fargo Moorhead Area Over Winter Break 

Staying on campus over winter break? Live in the Fargo Moorhead area and need something to do? If so, check out this list of activities and shows that will be available over break. Depending on if you can legally drink, you may need to skip #7.

December 31st, 9pm – 12am

701 Eateries (701 N University Dr, Fargo, ND 58102)

$21

Attend a New Year’s celebration with piano accompaniment by local artist Eden Parker.

701 Eateries Building

Copyright: Dan Francis Photography



Dates and time vary

4 different rinks in Fargo

$5 per adult

BYOS (Bring Your Own Skates) to any one of these 4 locations and only pay $5 to get on the ice.

1-5pm Friday, Saturday, Sunday and 3-7pm on Thursday

521 Main Avenue in Moorhead

FREE

Enjoy free admission to the Rourke art gallery and history museum in Moorhead.

Rourke Art Gallery Exterior



December 19th and 20th, 7pm

Sanctuary Events Center

$33-44.50

Attend a show of Fargo’s own funky, bluesy, rock and horn band: Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome.

Photo courtesy of the Forum





Open until December 31st from 5pm – 10pm (NOT open on Christmas Day)

1805 Main Ave W, West Fargo, ND 58078 (RRV Fairgrounds)

$25 per car

Drive thru Christmas light extravaganza experience at the Red River Valley fairgrounds.

Lights at the RRV fairgrounds, from fargomom.com

Starting December 20th, Saturdays 10am – 4:30pm, Sundays 12pm – 4:30pm

Rentals available at the Hjemkomst Center

$10 Snowshoes

$15 Skis

Rent skis or snowshoes from the Hjemkomst center, then check out this link for over 15 miles of trails to choose from.

Thursday-Saturday 2pm – 10pm

210 Roberts Alley (Formerly the Boiler Room)

Hang out at a holiday-themed bar, complete with festive drinks. Food may be hard to come by here but feel free to bring in outside snacks.