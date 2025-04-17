 A Look Inside the 2025 URSCA Symposium 

The 2025 URSCA Symposium (previously known as COSS, Celebration of Student Scholars) was held on April 9th. The day consisted of students presenting speeches, panels, poster sessions, and art for their peers and staff to listen and ask questions about their expertise.

This year, over 40 participants of all ages practiced their research and presentation skills at URSCA.

First-year student Ayden Schauer presented a 20-minute auto-ethnographic study titled, “No, I Don’t Know My Real Parents”. Schauer was adopted at birth, and explored the complexities of identity, belonging, and family through her presentation.

Drawing from personal experience and cultural research, she reflected on the emotional challenges of growing up as an adopted child, and how that shaped her understanding of life and identity. Schauer’s presentation really highlighted the realities of adoption, including feelings of loss, confusion, and curiosity, while also noting the importance of personal growth.

Seven students taking a course on restorative justice presented a panel about the power of music during the rehabilitation process. The class, also known as “Jail Choir”, is taught by Professor Joseph Kemper and teaches students about the power of music in helping and uplifting incarcerated voices.

Kemper takes Adeline Polzin, Josh Powell, Sophia Keller, Aneleise Martinson, Luci Kulseth, Dylan Pringle and Sam Sadlowsky down to the Clay County Jail to work with the incarcerated individuals, and create a sense of community, dignity and hope.

Through this shared experience, music becomes a powerful tool for expression and healing.

In Olin, the Running Gallery showcased senior students’ art. The space was filled with various works that viewers could engage with and discover the stories and questions behind them.

The afternoon was filled with department sessions showcasing the unique work and accomplishments of students and faculty. These sessions also elaborated on what it means to have a liberal arts education.

The Art department hosted a session titled “Art: Beyond the Starving Artist”, where educator, and cobber alumni Anna Jacobson discussed how a liberal arts degree in art can be used to build a successful and diverse career. She explained that how to use creative passions in real-world scenarios.

In the Frances Frazier Comstock Theatre, the Communication Studies and Theatre Art Department presented its CSTA Honors and Awards Ceremony, recognizing inductees of Lambda Pi Eta, the national communication honor society, as well as this year’s departmental honorees.

Old Main housed the History Department’s Phi Alpha Theta induction ceremony, welcoming new members into the national history honor society.

Over in the Integrated Science Center, the Physics Department honored the legacy of E. O. Wollan with a lab dedication, hosted by Ben Larson and John Ahlquist.

Meanwhile, in ISC, Psychology celebrated its Psi Chi Honor Society inductees and hosted a job panel featuring representatives from local agencies to talk about career opportunities in psychology.

The Social Work session, “Lessons from the Field,” featured senior students reflecting on their field placements and shared their professional growth from navigating real-world settings.

The World Languages and Cultures Department featured faculty from several language disciplines in an open discussion titled “What Can Languages Do for You?” exploring the value of language studies and post-college opportunities.

Together, these department sessions showed off the academic drive of students and faculty at Concordia. It also encouraged students to reflect on their educational journeys and uplift their passions.

The 2025 URSCA Symposium was not only a feature of academic talent, but a celebration of curiosity, creativity, and community. Students were given a platform to share their research and voice their ideas to encourage growth. Events like URSCA remind us of the value in listening, learning, and lifting each other up through knowledge.