A Million Miles and Sixty-Eight Voices: The Concordia Choir Embarks on its Annual Tour 

By Liz Komagum

After a mini-tour in Aberdeen, SD and Roseville, MN, the Concordia Choir traveled across Northeastern United States from Feb 28 to March 15 for their annual 2025-26 tour.

The concerts took place in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington DC, New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

Michael Culloton conducted the choir while Andrew Steinberg was the accompanist.

(Michael Culloton conducts the choir in Albany, NY.)

Dr. René Clausen, the former Concordia Choir Conductor, visited the Roseville, MN concert and opened the second half by conducting “Canticle of Praise,” a piece composed by Clausen himself.

Jamie, the driver of Animal Bus, celebrated reaching one million miles on the drive to Gettysburg, PA. Jamie started driving the bus in 2023.

Jaime smiles in front of a bus

“Jamie was such a wonderful bus driver and an incredible person. He has so much love for this choir. It’s so cool to see,” Kate Lathe, the choir’s vice president, said.

“I remember sophomore year. We were in San Francisco, which is known for super tiny streets, massive hills, crazy traffic. I remember turning every corner, and we would just be amazed that he turned that corner, and we’d give him standing ovations on the bus, just because of how amazing he was at navigating us through that,” said Spencer Lathe.

The choir received news of Dale, a retired driver for the equipment truck, passing away while on tour. He suffered from a stroke which led to his death. Culloton dedicated the Moorhead concert to Dale.

The Choir is driven in two buses: “Animal Bus” and “People Bus.” Animal Bus has fewer quiet hours and rituals, such as making animal noises, following concerts. People Bus provides a space for students to decompress with stricter quiet hours and less noise. A truck filled with all the equipment used on tour follows the two buses.

The Concordia choir sings in Vermont

Wyatt Steinke, the manager of choral activity, and Ceci Buzzeo, the student manager, did behind-the-scenes logistical work to make sure the tour ran smoothly.

“I would say I’m kind of a middleman between him and the choir throughout the year,” Buzzeo said.

Steinke, Buzzeo and Jayden Olmsted, the choir’s president, also act as main points of contact for the hosts of the venues in case any questions arise.

During the tour, choir members were given a free day in Washington, DC. The social chairs, Jacob Schlueter and Maddie McGraw, worked with the bus drivers to provide free transportation to National Mall.

A Concordia alumnus, Paul Sommerfeld, reached out to the choir and gave the choir the chance to see the library of congress even though it was closed

“He reached out to Wyatt and the social chairs throughout the year because he works at the Library of Congress. We were on a free day on a Monday when the Library of Congress is closed, but he was able to give us basically a private tour to anybody who wanted to. It was so amazing.” Buzzeo said.

The choir’s last stop before their home concert was in St. Cloud, MN in collaboration with the Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota. Directors of the Youth Chorale Garett and Holly Ann Lathe have two children in the Concordia Choir.

“It felt like a full circle moment singing “Beautiful Savior” to my parents and a bunch of family and friends. There were so many people that were so proud of me. It was overwhelming,” Kate Lathe said.

Throughout the tour, the members of the choir do their choir duties according to which crew they are on. They are responsible for set up, take down, bringing luggage on and off the bus, admissions, and more.

Concordia choir performs in Louisville, KY

“I like to think of it more as a work trip than a vacation because it’s really hard work, but also so fun. I’m having the time of my life, and I know that these tours I’m going on I’m going to remember forever,” Buzzeo said.