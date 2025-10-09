All Creatures Great and Small: Blessing the Animals Chapel Service

By Abigail Koenig

Concordia campus pastors Rev. Dave Adams and his wife, Rev. Kim Adams held their 7th annual blessing the animals chapel service on Thursday Oct. 2.

The service was in honor of the upcoming feast of St. Francis of Assisi; the patron saint associated with patronage of animals and the environment.

Pet owners from the Fargo Moorhead community brought dogs of all breeds to the service held near the Concordia bell tower. After the group listened to a reading of Isaiah 11:6-9 and sang worship songs, each animal was individually blessed by the two pastors.

Dave Adams works in Concordia’s Campus Ministry as well as the Office of Mission and Inclusion with Kim Adams. Throughout their years at Concordia, they have blessed a wide variety of beings, humans and animals alike. They recalled blessings of a turtle, cats and many dogs.

Blessing of The Animals Chapel/ Contributed by Campus Ministry

Concordia’s tradition of blessing animals around St. Francis’ feast has been happening since before the Adams began working at Concordia. Celebrations of this saint often include spending time with animals, nature walks and events that teach about protecting the natural world to reflect St. Francis’ devotion to caring for all creatures, both great and small.

Dave Adams highlighted the honor that he feels in having the ability to engage with students both in and out of the church during a time in which many are learning about what they want to do in the world around them.

“We have a really special call here because we serve the whole of the college. We are here to serve and support everyone,” Adams said.

Though Concordia is a part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, Adams further emphasized the importance of being there for all members of the community regardless of whether or not they follow a particular religion.

“You don’t have to be a Christian or a person of any kind of faith to come and visit with us. You could just be needing support, and that’s what we’re here for: to care for them,” said Adams.

The two campus pastors spend their days working with students and attending meetings with colleagues, though it varies from day to day. They deeply value their opportunity to connect with Concordia students through hosting athletic team dinners and going on Habitat for Humanity trips.

“Getting a chance to just meet with people one-on-one to really get to know them, to spend time together, that’s my favorite part of the job,” said Dave Adams.

The campus pastors host chapel services every Thursday as well as coffee breaks every Tuesday, with both events being held in the morning in the Centrum. Also, every Sunday is a joint evening service with NDSU, concluding with a free meal.