Anytime, Anywhere, TimelyCare: Around-the-clock support for Cobbers 

By Abigail Koenig

Across Concordia’s campus students have found a wellness companion within TimelyCare, an application available to all Cobbers. It can be used anywhere in the United States, 24/7, 365 days a year, free of charge.

As Concordia does not have a licensed doctor or nurse on campus, TimelyCare virtually covers each dimension of wellness, offering standard doctor appointments for physical illness, mental health counseling, personal dieticians, and much more. Users also have access to various online modules on leading a healthy, stress-free lifestyle.

The app made its debut on campus in the 2024-2025 school year. According to data from the Center of Holistic Health, since its launch, there have been 307 visits for care, being equally utilized for medical and mental health. Currently, 628 students have downloaded the app and registered to use it.

One such student is Merissa Witte, a sophomore majoring in elementary education. Witte uses the app primarily for counseling and started meeting with a therapist through virtual appointments in September 2025. Before college, she had never tried traditional therapy.

TimelyCare exclusively works with higher education, therefore specializes in working with young adults that are balancing schoolwork, jobs, and extracurricular activities.

“It’s been nice to know that I have someone who will be there to help me if I’m struggling. I didn’t think I would find that in TimelyCare, but I’m glad I did. It’s gone really well,” said Witte.

Witte said she first used the Center for Holistic Health for therapy, then switched over to TimelyCare for its flexible scheduling. TimelyCare is available at all times, without being restricted to hours of operation as the on-campus option is. She has met with her online therapist four times now.

The average rating for a provider on the app is 4.9/5 stars, according to data from the Center for Holistic Health.

“If you’re struggling or think you might need help, I recommend checking TimelyCare out,” said Witte.

Heather Simonich, Assistant Dean of Students and the Director of the Center for Holistic Health, works closely with the TimelyCare application.

Simonich emphasized the importance of making support for students easily available and removing barriers preventing people from reaching out for help. She highlights the constant accessibility the app provides.

“Some students just don’t have the availability to come in between 8 and 5 Monday through Friday,” Simonich explained. “The most important thing from my perspective is just that they seek help and take that step to get support.”

Regardless of where or when a student needs help, they are able to obtain it through the confidential app.

“Maybe for students that really struggle with the stigma of seeking help can get it in a more private setting in their dorm room or car, whatever feels more comfortable to them,” said Simonich.

Simonich also praises the app for its wide, diverse variety of services and specialists that Concordia would not have access to otherwise.

”Timelycare greatly expands the areas of expertise we have in mental health, in terms of increasing equity,” said Simonich.

Stefanie Meyer is the Director of Wellness at Concordia. She is in her 3rd year of working at the college.

Within the wellness courses, students are taught bigger picture concepts within the United States healthcare system. They are also walked through TimelyCare and given an overview of how they could use the app.

“Once students get into it, they later go back and realize the helpful tools that are in it,” said Meyer.

Concordia plans to continue their partnership with TimelyCare and encourage students to utilize the application.

“Students are reporting that they have positive experiences with the providers that they’re meeting with,” said Simonich.

The wellness department hopes for students to continue using and benefiting from the app.

“There’s been a really good response rate, and we’re hoping to see an increase of utilization over time,” said Meyer.

Wellness is a concept that follows individuals in their entire lives, and Concordia has dedicated itself to taking care of Cobbers with the help of TimelyCare.

Meyer was hired as Concordia’s wellness program and curriculum for first-year students was under revision, as wellness began to take higher priority at the college.

Originally, students were only required to take a one credit, 8-week course for wellness. Now, students must take two separate credits of wellness that span over an entire semester.

“The idea was that wellness is a topic that students need to interact with over a longer period of time to build in lifelong habits,” said Meyer.