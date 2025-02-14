Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? CEC Hosts Trivia Night

The Campus Events Commission (CEC) tested Concordia students with a trivia event in The Maize on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. Students spent their Thursday night gathered in teams of four to compete for Target Gift Cards and bragging rights by answering questions. Roughly 60 people participated in 15 teams of four and filled up the venue.

The event was organized by the Commissioner of Special Events, Rachel Krause, with the help of other members of CEC in the Special Events Committee. The committee took turns reading off questions while teams answered whiteboard style. They were given 30 seconds for each question.

The trivia event theme was “Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader,” based off of the game show by the same name. There were three categories: Geography and Social Studies, English and Literature and Science and Math, and each category had 10 questions. The questions were simple and intended to reflect information that people learn in elementary school.

Rachel Krause smiles at the camera while holding a microphone. Photo Credit: Chloe Lannes

Krause broke down how work was divided amongst the committee when she said, “I do a lot of the behind-the-scenes work (making the slideshow and finding the questions) so my committee can help run the actual event.”

CEC faced some technical issues. The projector owned by the CEC would not connect to the laptop with the slideshow that was going to be used for the event. After some troubleshooting, the computer did connect, but would skip slides. The committee then decided to do away with the slides and read the questions because of the delay it had caused.

Despite the issues with the projector and slides, the committee was able to act in the moment.

Krause reflected on this moment by saying, “Yes, we had some troubles in the beginning, but when hosting events or leading things in general it’s bound to happen. We quickly brainstormed new solutions that helped us get us back on track to run the event. I would say People enjoyed it!”

Although the event was advertised to end at 10 p.m., it came to an end at 9 p.m. There was a total of 12 gift cards given away to the three winning teams.