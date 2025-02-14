Black History Month: How Students are Celebrating

Student organizations across campus are working together to create jam-packed Black History Month celebrations. The Black Student Union (BSU) and Club Access are collaborating on several events and their mission this year is to get more students engaged with these celebrations.

Akissi Konan is the president of BSU, a student organization committed to increasing intercultural awareness across campus. She said this year she hopes to create more energy on campus during February.

Headshot of Akissi Konan Contributed/ Akissi Konan

“I feel like Black History Month at Concordia has always been hush-hush, lowkey,” she said. “We want more people to get involved this year–people from different backgrounds. We don’t want people to feel like this isn’t a space for them. The information shared during Black History Month is for everyone.”

Therese Byankuba is a BSU officer and has attended Black History Month events all four years she’s been at Concordia. She echoed Konan’s hopes for the wider campus community to get involved.

Headshot of Therese Byankuba Contributed/ Therese Byankuba

She also mentioned that Concordia doesn’t have a large Black population which can cause students to feel like outsiders when they first arrive.

“It’s hard because Black students don’t see themselves represented across campus in the faculty or music groups just to name a few. So, celebrating Black History Month gives those students, and all students, a way to acknowledge how Black students have impacted this campus and this community,” Byankuba said.

Sumaya Abukar is the president of Club Access, an affinity organization that works to support marginalized communities and has hosted events where students can discuss current events happening around the world that affect these communities.

Abukar said the one message she wants students to know is that everyone is welcome to attend the events planned this month. She hopes students have a good time, ask questions, and support the Black students on campus.

“Don’t be afraid to show up to events. Even if you show up alone, you won’t leave alone. You’ll have gained one or two new connections,” Byankuba added.

Feb.12: Hair Care Event, Jones A/B

The first Hair Care Event was held in 2023 as a way for students to gain more knowledge about their hair. The event is open to all students regardless of hair color and texture. There will be a hair porosity station, styling station and braiding station. A barber will be present and provide free haircuts for men. Students can win giveaways for prizes and larger gift baskets will include products such as hair dryers, hot tools, and luxury hair products. There will also be a private area for students who wear hijabs so their privacy is protected.

Feb.17: The African Diaspora Here and Everywhere, the Centrum

This student discussion panel will focus on the intersectionality of the African continent and will feature students who can speak to different aspects of the Black experience. Qwame Martin will facilitate the panel and lead a question-and-answer session after the panel concludes.

Feb 20.: Soul Café: The Maize

Aiming for a coffee house meets jazz club atmosphere, there will be student performances (singing, instrumentalists, poetry readings) and I.N.K., a spoken world group, will be guest performers. Students will act as servers and take student orders for fun treats and drinks.

Month-long Installations:

Keep a lookout for TVs around campus! Black excellence spotlights will be displayed throughout the month highlighting those who have made an impact throughout history, in the United States, and around the world.

The Journey: Black Legacy of Concordia will be an installation displayed in the courtyard of the Centrum showcasing the current history by highlighting Black students on campus who have made an impact.

Stay tuned for more information about a potential student dance to conclude Black History Month.

Details for these events and the potential dance will be posted on Instagram. Follow @clubaccessccm and @concobsu for more information.