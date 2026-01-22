Books Beyond Borders: Diversification of Literature at Concordia College 

By Abigail Koenig

Starting in the 2026 spring semester, there is a new club titled Books Beyond Borders (BBB) formed with the aim of exposing its members to more diverse literature from across the world and inspire thoughtful conversation about current issues.

The club functions as an advanced book club that will meet to not only discuss the last novel they read, but also how it connects to a broader world picture.

BBB meets just once a month in order to account for member’s busy schedules. As many Cobber students are involved in a variety of different extracurriculars, part of the club’s mission statement is “low commitment, high impact.”

Lydia Repnow is a 3rd year student at Concordia who double majors in social studies education as well as teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL). Repnow is serving as the BBB president.

“The idea for this club was born last academic year in conversation with friends who felt a similar sense of despair at the state of our country and our world, and the divisions and hatred that pulls us apart,” says Repnow. “We brainstormed what we can actually do on campus and in our community to make the world just a little bit more inclusive.”

Repnow explained how the goal of the club was to build spaces for engaging dialogue that broadens students’ perspectives on global matters. She emphasized the importance of discussing how we as future leaders can motivate change.

“This book club exists to celebrate and discuss different stories, and I hope that it cultivates an innate sense of curiosity,” says Repnow.

AJ Dizdarevic is a 3rd year music performance major and serves as the social media director for the club.

Like Repnow, they hold concerns over the portrayal and visibility of stories from marginalized groups in light of current governmental efforts.

“I’m passionate about this project because it provides a space to listen to underrepresented people and stories and also connect their messages to both the local Fargo-Moorhead community and broader events in the state, country, or world,” says Dizdarevic.

James Postema has been teaching English courses for 44 years total, 37 of those being at Concordia. One of his classes is titled Global Literature and Human Experience in which students read poetry, short stories, novels, and plays from around the globe. BBB is doing approximately the same thing.

Postema has done much traveling throughout his lifetime, some trips being with Concordia students and staff. He has seen first-hand immigrants from all over trying to get to the United States.

“Again and again, it was always ‘we want a better life for our kids,’ says Postema.

In Postema’s high school years during the 70s, he recalled reading almost nothing from international writers.

He stresses that, especially in this day and age, it is crucial for people to get out of their own little worlds and look beyond what they know.

“There are a lot of people in this region who have traveled maybe as far west as Medora and as far east as the cities. There’s a whole nother world out there, different ways of seeing things, different ways of doing things, and different ways of thinking about things,” says Postema.

He notes how literature can expand minds, ideas, and challenge people to think critically. He encourages everyone to read and to read widely.

Currently, the club is scheduled to read “The Beauty of Your Face” by Sahar Mustafah, “The Color of Law” by Richard Rothstein and more. These books will be freely accessible to members. Eventually, BBB hopes to include more forms of literature, such as collections of academic essays.