BREAKING: Sustainability Offices Closing, According to SEA, but Concordia Has Yet to Confirm

Moorhead– On the evening of April 2, 2025, the Student Environmental Alliance posted the following statement:

“Concordia College is dissolving the Sustainability Office. The Student Environmental Alliance has and will continue to support sustainability across campus and within the Fargo-Moorhead area.”

“SEA is disappointed to share that the Sustainability Office is being dissolved at the end of this academic year. More to come as we organize and figure out the next steps,” the caption to the post read. “But for now, know that SEA will not stop our efforts on campus to promote sustainability and support the Climate Action Plan.”

As of publication, Concordia College has not released an official statement regarding the closure.

When reached out to for questions, Candace Harmon, Director of Communications, released the following statement on behalf of the President’s Office:

“Concordia remains committed to sustainability. We are evolving how we approach sustainability by distributing the components of the work in different ways across the campus. The Sustainability Council will continue with a sharper focus on identifying high-impact priorities. The curriculum will continue to be infused with sustainability. Though the structure of the work may change, Concordia’s commitment to meaningful action remains.

At this time, the full details of this story are unclear. The Concordian will provide updates to this story with more information as soon as they are confirmed.