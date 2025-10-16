Building Shelter in Faith and Identity 

By Madi Wimmer

On Thursday, Oct. 9, Concordia Campus Ministry held a worship service that recognized both Sukkot and National Coming Out Day, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 11. The sermon was delivered by Kelly LaFramboise, Concordia’s Director of Inclusion, who observes the Jewish faith.

LaFramboise connected the two observations through shared themes of vulnerability, community, and faith.

“Both Sukkot and Coming Out Day are about dwelling in truth and finding shelter in community,” LaFramboise said.

Concordia College Statement on Interfaith Cooperation

Sukkot is a seven-day Jewish holiday that commemorates the Israelites’ journey through the wilderness after leaving Egypt. During that time, the Israelites lived in temporary shelters, which serve as a reminder of life’s impermanence and their dependence on God for protection and provision. Today, the holiday continues to emphasize impermanence, dependence, and trust in God.

LaFramboise described Sukkot’s focus on gratitude, fragility and joy during the service.

“Jewish families build temporary outdoor shelters called sukkahs to remind themselves of both dependence on God and the strength found in community,” LaFramboise said. “To be fragile and vulnerable is not a weakness; it’s a sacred truth of being human.”

“We eat, pray, even sleep in these shelters,” LaFramboise said. “They remind us that safety isn’t found in brick and wood, but in faith, community, and courage.”

The service featured a mix of worship music, scripture readings, and student participation. Members of Campus Ministry read passages from both the Old and New Testaments, highlighting themes of shelter and belonging throughout the Bible.

Throughout the service, both LaFramboise and Pastor Dave Adams emphasized the importance of creating safe, inclusive campus spaces for all identities. Attendees were encouraged to consider how faith communities can foster understanding, respect, and acceptance for people of diverse backgrounds.

“To stand together after hate is to do exactly what Sukkot calls us to do: to become a shelter for one another,” LaFramboise said.

“Meaningful collaboration reminds us that we all want the same things: peace, justice, and community,” Adams said.

LaFramboise also reflected on the connection between Sukkot and National Coming Out Day.

“Coming out and building a Sukkot both mean the same thing: choosing to dwell in truth. Both are acts of faith that say, ‘Even if my walls are fragile, I will not hide,’” LaFramboise said.

“God abides in truth. And the truth is, you deserve to take up space. You deserve to build your own dwelling and call it holy.”

Attendees noted that the service encouraged reflection on both personal faith and the role each person plays in creating inclusive spaces. The connection between Sukkot and Coming Out Day illustrated how tradition and identity can intersect in meaningful ways, and prompted reflection on how individuals might support others in expressing their identities and living authentically within the campus community.

The service concluded with the worship song “Come, Let Us Worship God,” inviting all people to celebrate the love of God.

In a brief interview after the service, Pastor Dave Adams said he hopes students gain “a deeper awareness and respect for Jewish traditions. It’s important to remember that Jesus was Jewish; he knew and taught the Torah. These aren’t random holidays; they’re biblically commanded and deeply rooted in our shared story.”

Campus Ministry will continue to host interfaith and inclusive services, which are typically held on Thursdays from 9:50 to 10:20 a.m., and invite students to learn from and celebrate diverse faith traditions.

By combining teaching, reflection, and music, the service provided students with opportunities to explore how vulnerability, faith, and community intersect in both ancient traditions and contemporary campus life. Participants considered ways to create spaces of shelter, understanding, and acceptance within their own communities, regardless of religion or background.