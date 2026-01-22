CEC Karaoke Night: Kicking Off the Semester on a High Note 

By Natalie Mahlum

Campus Events Commission (CEC) put on their annual Karaoke Night this past Thursday in the Maize.

It involved a wide variety of different genres and artists that were represented. A plethora of Concordia students sang everything from Teen Beach Movie to Alanis Morissette.

It was no different this year with the freshly painted and revamped Maize full of people singing and cheering along with all the performers.

CEC kicked the night off with a performance of “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars, featuring CEC members Malik Smith and Cece Harvey. Soon after the performance people started rushing to add their own song picks to the que which remained constant all night.

Some picks of the night included a rendition of Jeff Buckley’s “Forget Her” by 1st year Joe McGowan.

1st year Trace Tysver performed “Still Rock and Roll to Me” by Billy Joel.

1st year Levi Berg performed a karaoke classic, “Tequila” by The Champs.

Annabelle Lewis, a sophomore on campus sang “Paper Bag” by Fiona Apple. “My experience was very fun, the overall vibe was very welcoming and non-judgmental,” Lewis said.

Kennedy Jorgensen, also a 2nd year on campus sang “Cowboy Take Me Away” by the Chicks.

“My experience was awesome! I loved watching everyone sing their hearts out and just have so much fun. I try my best to go to CEC events when I can. They’re always a blast. Some of my favorite events are bingo, silent disco, and karaoke,” Jorgensen said.

Domanik Hagen, another CEC member said CEC’s goal with Karaoke Night is “To bring people in for a fun time. Karaoke’s always fun and builds our community as a campus” This was seen throughout the entirety of the event; energy was high, and the audience was highly receptive and encouraging towards their peers.

An event coming up soon for CEC is an Escape Room night on January 21st, 7:00pm – 8:00pm at Puzzled Escape Room in Fargo.

Submissions are also currently open for Battle of the Bands, the date of the event is to be determined but submissions close on February 11th.