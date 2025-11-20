Concordia College’s Residence Life Welcomes Kaleen Quintero 

By: Averie Nurmi

Concordia College’s new Assistant Director of Residential Education, Kaleen Quintero, is settling into her first year overseeing residential curriculum, staff training and the recently revamped Eco Reps program. Her position plays an important role in how students learn, grow and connect within the residence halls at Concordia College.

Residence Life has been part of her life since she was an undergraduate student, when she first became a RA. It stayed with her through graduate school, where she served as an Assistant Area Director at Minnesota State University Moorhead while earning her master’s degree in educational leadership with an emphasis in higher education and student affairs in 2020.

“I actually was not hired my very first year as an RA,” she said. “So it’s really one of these testimonies where you continue and grow. Then you get to learn and you get to experience, which was really incredible.”

Most of her work at Concordia involves planning, organization and curriculum development. She creates the curriculum that RAs use throughout the year, focusing on the learning goals within the residence halls. This includes monthly topics and community-building that is created to support first-year and returning residents.

Quintero also leads the planning process for student staff training. This year, she arranged the fall and winter training sessions that equip RAs and other Residence Life staff on how to build community, nurture and care for themselves, handle difficult situations and emergency procedures.

“A lot of my work is being able to go on the back end and say, okay, what do students want to learn or what do they need to learn?” Quintero said. This involves reviewing previous programming, getting feedback from staff and changing plans as students’ needs change.

With the curriculum, Quintero works with the professional staff for new initiatives and additions to the training program. This year, with the introduction of Narcan training for student staff in collaboration with CHH.

The return of the Eco Reps program falls under her role, and she is preparing several sustainability-focused events in the coming months.

Her team is also working on new programming for students living in Boe-Olson, Bogstad and the Townhouses. These include collaborations with the nutrition and dietetics program to offer food and wellness-related activities.

“I’m excited to learn about what students really want to learn,” she said.

The Residence Life student staff application is currently open for the 2026-2027 academic year, and she has been working with the professional staff team to prepare for the selection process. The department is also exploring new partnerships and training topics that may be introduced for next year’s staff.

Students are encouraged to stop by her office in Academy 110. “Please reach out…my door is always open,” she said.

PICTURE CAPTION: A picture of Kaleen Quintero on vacation, taken by Erick Quintero.