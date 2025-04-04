Concordia Confronts Uncertain Times: Task Force Formed as Students Voice Concerns

On Thursday April 3, at 7:30 p.m., students and faculty members gathered to discuss executive orders and their impact on Concordia. This forum spoke up about Concordia’s current stances on executive orders and their tentative plans in accordance to them.

Provost Susan Larson and Michael Chan, Vice President for Mission and Inclusion, led the discussion and presentation. Although transparent with their current views, Concordia officials are still unsure of their position on certain political standpoints.

“We live in what feels to me like a time of trembling, a time when just there’s so much uncertainty in the air,” Chan said.

In response to the uncertainty, Concordia has created an Executive Orders Task Force as a step toward understanding, which Larson and Chan co-chair alongside seven other members. Larson explained the task force goals are to monitor federal actions, ensure compliance with the law and promote Concordia’s values.

“It’s about monitoring developments and then reviewing our own policies, programs and posture,” Chan said.

According to their presentation, the task force will review executive orders, including but not limited to the following:

Title IX campus sex-based discrimination guidelines

Gender identity recognition and protections

Federal scrutiny of antisemitism in higher education

ICE practices affecting international students

DEI- related language

Department of education “Dear Colleague” letter

Intended closure of the Department of education

Although Concordia College is trying their best to keep up with these orders Provost Larson admits to their lengthy effects.

One major concern discussed was the recent termination of the “Land As Witness” program, which aimed to deepen Concordia’s engagement with Indigenous history and land acknowledgment. The program was terminated the morning of April 3.

“This project that is a really exciting community partnership initiative… to find out today is sort of concluded, at least effective immediately was pretty… made for a rough day,” Larson said.

The grant was discontinued four months prior to its expiration.

Additionally, Concordia officials addressed the uncertainty surrounding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in higher education. As for now, the programs are here to stay.

“We are committed to equity,” Chan stated, “but we must navigate an evolving legal and political landscape.”

With federal and state-level scrutiny increasing, many DEI programs across the nation remain in limbo. Chan acknowledged that while Concordia remains committed to fostering an inclusive campus, external pressures make it difficult to predict the future of these initiatives.

Larson emphasized that keeping up with the among of evolving executive orders remains a significant challenge.

“These actions are fast, they’re furious, they’re difficult to track, they seem both chaotic and inconsistent,” Larson said.

Despite the rapid changes, the task force aims to provide stability and informed guidance as Concordia navigates this complex political landscape. Officials reassured students and faculty that they will continue monitoring developments and advocating for policies that align with the institution’s values.

Much of the student-led Q&A focused on the international student body and the steps Concordia is taking to protect them.Some students urged the task force to issue a written statement outlining key discussion topics to keep the larger student body informed.

One student acknowledged that expecting everyone to navigate the specific information on their own is unrealistic, suggesting that a campus-wide email with clear, straightforward guidance would be a more effective approach.

In response, Chan stated, “I would say our actions speak louder than our words in this case, and that, I think, matters most—that we are acting in ways that continue to promote inclusion.”

During the discussion, students also raised pressing concerns about the safety and well-being of international students on campus. With student detainment and visa regulations in nearby campuses, many expressed uncertainties about how these changes might impact themselves or their peers.

While Concordia has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting international students, some fear that federal enforcement could create an environment of instability.

“I am mostly afraid, especially with ICE, of peers who share a fascist sentiment calling ICE on me, quite frankly,” one attendee expressed.

In response, Larson assured students that an email to the international student body was sent out, providing information about the current policies. Larson said that the campus has good standing with law enforcement and Concordia’s priority is to protect their students.

“If you see ICE on campus, looking for somebody or looking to find their way about campus: send them to campus information and public safety,” Larson said.

Larson acknowledged these concerns, assuring attendees that the task force is actively monitoring immigration-related policies. However, she also admitted the complexity of the situation.

“We don’t have all the answers yet,” she said. “But what we do have is a commitment to our students, and that won’t change.”