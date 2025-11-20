Concordia continues the streak against Wisconsin River Falls 

By Daniel Scullard

The Concordia Cobbers didn’t take long to get ahead, with a 14-7 lead 6 minutes into the game. The lead never seemed to leave the court as the Cobbers kept it up the entire half wrapping it up with 78-64

In the first half, the only competition was the amount of time on the court between Jacob Cook and Jackson Loge both having more than 18 minutes on the court.

The only difference was Cook making eight out of his 10 point attempts and two out of three in three pointers, while Loge had made three out of four point attempts and no three point attempts.

Going into the second half, Jacob Cook was a force on the court, going into Game 2. Jacob Cook was leading Concordia with 22 points after their first game of the season against Morris and continued that trend by putting up.

The Cobbers stood their ground in the second half, leading 58-40 with 11:30 left in the half and Cook leading the way doubling his point total from when he came into the game.

With nine minutes left in the game, Concordia was up 62-46, and Memorial was ecstatic with every point made, including a dunk from Loge.

The Cobbers held their front, with 1:30 left in the game. Concordia was up 76-64 with Jacob Cook putting up 30 of those points. Finishing the game 78-64.

Both Cook and Loge pulled in 30+ minutes of game time and being team leaders in points and rebounds respectively, with Cook putting up a career high with 33 points the entire game.

“We have a lot of new faces on the team, so it’s really good to show them what winnings all about, just celebrate the wins,” said Cook.

Concordia may have been a menace on the court, but the Cobbers are missing their fanbase when it comes to games.

“I would love to see Memorial (auditorium) become one of the toughest places to play in the MIAC, and in order to do that we need the fan support.” Said Tyler Bormann, Head Coach of the Men’s Basketball team after talking about the fans’ impact on Concordia’s homefront.

At the time of publication, Men’s Basketball played against Crown college and is getting ready to battle North Central on November 25, 2025, at 7:00 PM Central Standard Time. You can find more information on Men’s Basketball at gocobbers.com