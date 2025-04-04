Concordia Strikes at NCAA Championship Meet

Concordia College made a statement at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships, with standout performances from Cooper Folkestad and Brady Goss. Their achievements not only set new benchmarks for the program but also sparked excitement heading into the outdoor season.

Coopeer Folkestad, a seasoned competitor for the Cobbers, delivered the best performance of his collegiate career, finishing fourth in the shot put with a pair personal best throws.

Despite battling injuries earlier in the season, he found his rhythm in February, setting the stage for a major breakthrough. His throw at the NCAA Championships marked a nearly unheard-of three-foot improvement, displaying his rapid progression.

“His confidence and relaxation going into NCAAs was the best I’ve seen,” said coach Garrick Larson. “He’s now well within reach of our legendary outdoor school record set by 11-time All-American Aaron Banks. If he keeps this up, the sky’s the limit.”

Looking ahead to the outdoor season, Folkestad is eager to compete in both the Shot Put and his primary event, Discus. With an eye on records and continued growth, he’s also committed to mentoring young throwers in the community.

“I just want to keep improving and remember why I love this sport so much,” Folkestad said. “And of course, I have my eyes set on breaking our 29-year-old shot put and discus records.”

Sophomore Brady Goss showcased his talent in the mile, winning his heat in the prelims and cementing himself as a force to be reckoned with. However, his journey at nationals ended in frustration when he was disqualified for impeding another runner.

“At elite competitions, things get congested,” Larson explained. “The impeding rule is rarely called, but in this case, it was. Brady disagreed with the decision, but he handled it with maturity.”

Despite the setback, Goss remains focused on the future. “Making it to nationals was an achievement in itself, and I’m determined to get back there this outdoor season,” he said. “I’ll give 110% and see what happens.”

Larson and distance coach Maddie Van Beek believe Goss has what it takes to thrive.

“He has great top-end speed that will help in outdoor races where strategic pacing is key,” Larson noted. “Maddie has done an amazing job with Brady and the whole distance squad.”

The success of Folkestad and Goss signals a new era for Concordia track and field. Competing against Division I and II athletes, both have proven they belong among the best. Their achievements have energized the team, with many teammates sneaking peeks at the NCAA livestream during class to cheer them on.

“Brady and Cooper are headliners for Cobber Athletics,” Larson said. “We value all our athletes, but seeing these two excel at this level is truly special.”

With the outdoor season on the horizon, the coaching staff is eager to see continued development from the younger athletes and is looking forward to hosting the first home outdoor meet since 2019. If Folkestad and Goss’ performances at nationals are any indication, Concordia is ready for another historic season.