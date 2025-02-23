Concordia Switches to Maroon Graduation Robes

Concordia College has officially traded out the black graduation cap and gown for new maroon colored gowns, starting with the class of 2025.

“…graduation attire has been updated to represent school colors! Students participating in Commencements are required to be dressed in Concordia’s new maroon and gold graduation sets,” reads the official statement sent out by the Herff Jones manufacturing company to graduating students.

While the graduation cap and gown set are required, students also have the opportunity to order a frame for their diploma. These frames are available in four different versions, two types of black frames and two types of maroon frames.

Through the Herff Jones website, students are able to buy these items individually or in a bundle, of which there are four different options. The prices for these bundles start at $152 and go up to $163.

Students that order their regalia by April 8th will receive the early bird pricing. Any items purchased after that date will receive additional fees.

The 2025 graduation will take place on Sun. May 4, at 2 p.m. in Memorial Auditorium.