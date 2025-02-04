Concordia Women’s Hockey secures key win

MOORHEAD — On Friday Jan. 17 the Cobber women’s hockey team picked up a key conference win against St.Scholastica at the Moorhead Sports Center.

The Cobbers came into this game having lost seven out of their last eight, trying to find a way to gain any positive momentum.

The first period went by without any goals on either side. That changed in the second period when sophomore Taylor Severson and firstyear Madilyn Skogman both found the back of the net to give Concordia a 2-0 lead.

St.Scholastica answered back in the third period with two goals of their own. With just under seven minutes to go in a tied game sophomore Taylyn Cope scored what would ultimately be the game winning goal for the Cobbers.

The win will hopefully be a turning point in the season for the Cobbers who improved their record to 3-11 overall and 2-5 in MIAC conference play.

Starting Friday Jan. 24 against St.Olaf the Cobbers next six games will be away from home which adds some extra challenges to the normal preparation and flow of the season

“Being on the road for six consecutive games can be challenging, especially academically, but as a team, we’ve got each other’s backs. We’re all willing to help with schoolwork and make sure everyone stays on track,” said senior goalie Ashlea Arvidson.

Extended road trips aren’t all bad however, Arvidson mentions that the long bus rides to an away game give a great opportunity for the team to make memories and become closer.

That companionship and team chemistry is one of the strengths of the team which allows them to ride both the highs and the lows during the course of a long season.

“I believe one of our biggest strengths this year has been the progress we’ve made in building stronger team chemistry and a solid team culture. We’ve grown closer as a unit, and everyone shares a commitment to our common goals,” said Arvidson.

Despite the rough start to the season there are a lot of games left to play and confidence remains high that more winning is on the horizon. The team hopes to reach the MIAC playoffs at the end of the season.

“One of our main goals for the rest of the season is to consistently earn points each weekend, which will help us climb the MIAC standings and secure a playoff spot,” said Arvidson

“Our goal continues to be to make the playoffs in the MIAC,” said head coach Jason Gergoire

To accomplish their goals the team must continue to do the things that have been bringing them success on the ice thus far.

“When we hit the net with our shots and get to the hard areas for rebounds we have been successful,” said Gregoire.

Additionally, the team recognizes areas where they would like to see improvement.

“One area where we can improve as a team is in trusting our own abilities. We’re all very skilled hockey players, and by believing in ourselves and our collective talent, we can unlock our full potential and play with more confidence,” said Arvidson.

“[We need to] play for 60 minutes. We can’t afford to take shifts off and think we can still win,” said Gregoire.

The Cobbers next game will be at St.Olaf on Friday Jan. 24 at 7:00 P.M. Their next home game won’t come for almost a month, falling on Friday Feb. 14 against Bethel at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead.