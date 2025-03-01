Concordia’s Cobbertunity Fund: Supporting Student Entrepreneurs

The Cobbertunity Fund was established in 2024 with an investment of $75,000 from the Student Government Association that is managed by Concordia’s Scheel Investment Fund. Its goal is to help students launch their early-stage businesses with grant money. It is available to all degree seeking Cobbers regardless of major.

Cobbertunity Fund Announcement from 2024 Contributed/ Penny Burns

The application process involves writing a two-page proposal and one-page visual paper. Finalists are selected for a conference in which they present a pitch deck for the project in front of professional entrepreneurs and investors. Their pitches include things such as the project idea, the problem they are solving, the value of their project, existing competitors, the status of the project including financials, and how the potential funding would be utilized.

The person/business who receives the fund then must complete the Cobbers in Business PEAK, present for the entrepreneurship club and Concordia’s Celebration of Student Scholarship and provide future status reports of their project.

Nick Savidge is a sophomore at Concordia College majoring in business who is participating in the CobberTunity Fund. Savidge works as a Residential Assistant and is a part of the Homecoming committee. His company DB Apparel specializes in creating high-quality merchandise for sports teams and organizations.

“I was inspired to start this business after spending 15 years playing hockey and noticing a common problem—team apparel was often overpriced and low in quality,” says Savidge.

Though the receiver of the grant has not yet been chosen, Savidge remarks how beneficial his involvement has been.

“My experience with CobberTunity has been fantastic so far. My business partner, Jordan Summers, and I recently completed our pitches to the committee and felt really confident about our presentation. While we’re hoping to secure the $3,000 grant, the most valuable takeaway has been the connections we’ve made within Concordia’s entrepreneurship community. We now have a strong network of resources and mentors to turn to for guidance as we continue growing our business,” he remarks.

Kiya McLaurin is a communications major and an English minor. She is involved in the Orientation and Homecoming committee as well as the Special Olympics club. Her business, Key Event Planning, which is also participating in the Cobbertunity Fund, started with a simple conversation between McLaurin and a wedding planner who offered her a job.

“Saying yes and putting myself out there is what got me to where I am today!” she says.

“If I won, I’d use the money to invest in marketing materials, build a stronger online presence, and create resources to make the planning process even smoother for my couples. It would also help me grow my network and start laying the foundation for my long-term goal of offering pro-bono wedding planning for couples in need!” McLaurin explains.

Tommy Philaya is a sophomore studying physics, math and business. He is a member of the Concordia Choir and works in the theatre. His business is in 3D printing.

“I started my business as a creative outlet that I’m also able to monetize. Right now I’m in the process of creating social media content as advertising, though most of my plans are for the coming summer,” says Philaya.

Trent Cavaness is a senior studying Marketing and Media Communications. He is a leader for Concordia’s Marketing Club and also writes for the Concordian. His photography business TCavProductions started in the fall of 2022 and now serves as a primary form of income for Cavaness.

“I think whether you earn money or not, Cobbertunity is a great exercise to learn new things about your business and to build an identity. I had to find my personal and small business identity through this program, and it has directly helped me align myself with potential clients that I am working with now,” Cavaness concludes.

The winner of the grant money will be announced sometime in March.