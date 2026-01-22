Connecting Cobbers and Finding Fulfillment: The Homecoming Committee is Hiring 

By Abigail Koenig

The application for the 2026-2027 Homecoming Committee is open until January 30.

The committee plans all student and alumni facing homecoming events on campus, starting in February. While they play very involved roles, the group emphasizes how rewarding the process is, and they pride themselves on being hardworking.

Eden Weinhandl, a co-event coordinator, calls being a part of the committee one of the most fulfilling things she’s done in college.

“I think it’s just because of the relationships you create with people and the things that you get to be a part of. It’s really rewarding to be in charge of something that’s so deeply ingrained in Concordia,” Weinhandl said.

The team meets weekly to plan homecoming week. They also reach out to community members, the city, donors and alumni to see if they’d like to join the events or donate prizes or support of any kind.

At this point, the group is marketing the application the most, which will later be followed by an interview process.

Emma Ravnaas, the chair of the committee, notes that the interview will be conducted somewhat informally.

“We use interview as a loose term, it’s more like how can we best work together rather than “are you going to make the cut or not,” Ravnaas says.

Within the interview, the committee is looking for a wide variety of creative people who can work well with others. They especially want people who are excited by Concordia and enjoy going to homecoming events.

“Above all else, we want people who are dependable and who understand that this is a big campus commitment,” says Lydia Repnow, the assistant chair of the committee.

After interviews, those selected will be sorted into subcommittees, and weekly meetings will begin.

Homecoming week follows approximately the same schedule every year, including a parade, dance, bonfire, trivia and much more.

The planning is divided among members, but regardless of subcommittee the members all support each other in their respective events by attending, setting up, tearing down etc.

The committee encourages everyone to sign up if they are interested.

“Don’t be scared to join. It may seem like a lot of work, but in reality, if you do it one step at a time it all works out,” said Greta Bjorkland, the committee’s support coordinator. “Everything gets planned. Everyone will help you.”

For more information, the committee will be tabling in the atrium. You can also contact @concordiacollegehomecoming on Instagram.

“Whether you’re dipping your toe in or if you’re really experienced, you’re welcome here,” said Repnow.