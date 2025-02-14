Fargo- Moorhead Valentine’s Day roundup

February is the month of love and Cupid is all around the Fargo area, but where can the festivities be found?

There are lots of opportunities to get out of the house for the holiday of love, between cooking, fine dining, coffee and even pedicures!

To start off, Square One Rental Kitchen and Events advertised an ad on their Facebook a Valentine’s Day cooking class for two on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in Fargo.

To quote their advertisement: “Bee from Deep Blue Seafood will be guiding you as you start the experience with a scratch-made hot crab dip. We then move on to salmon puff pastry with seared scallops in a lemon cream sauce accompanied by baked mashed potatoes balls and sautéed vegetables in this 60/40 hands-on demonstration class. Let’s be sure not to forget dessert – poached pears in bourbon.”

Next, Square One Rental Kitchen and Events is hosting a second event on Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. According to their Facebook page, there will be a vintage heart-shaped cake decorating class taught by Marianne Garvey from Tartan Rose Bakery.

In the class for two, you will learn how to decorate a heart-shaped cake in a vintage fashion.

“Complete with delicate piping, soft pastel colors, and retro-inspired designs. Even better: you can take the cake home to share! It’s the perfect post-Valentine’s gift that will make any day feel extra special!” their advertisement states.

You can sign up for both events and find out more information on the Square One Rental Kitchen and Events Facebook page.

If you’re looking for a dining experience for yourself and a loved one, check out the Valentine’s Day special dinner at Urban 42 in Fargo on February 14!

According to their Facebook advertisement, “Treat your special someone to a romantic 3-course dinner, complete with a champagne toast for only $85 per couple!”

If you’re looking for an alternative to cooking or food, you can check out Valentine’s Day Pedis by The Nail Co. in Fargo on February 14!

According to their Facebook advertisement, “Enjoy a romantic candlelit pedicure for two, complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Available by reservation only from 6-9 PM.”

Visit thenailcompanynd.com or The Nail Co on Facebook to book your $150-for-two pedicure sessions.

If you’re looking for a girl’s day, Hooligan’s Bar and Grill is hosting a pop-up brunch in West Fargo with bottomless Mimosas and Mimosa flights. Their Facebook advertises the event going from 11am-2pm with free bingo at 12:30.

For all the coffee lovers out there, take your partner, friend or family members out for two for one drinks at The Red Raven in Fargo!

Their Facebook advertisement states “Need a budget friendly date spot or pre-prom meetup on Friday? hit us up for 2-for-1 drinks until 10 pm!” check out The Red Raven on Facebook or Instagram for more details on a Café au lait V-Day on Feburary 14.

Lastly, if you’re not a V-Day fan, check out Un-Valentines day by Corked! According to the events calendar on uncorkedfargo.com, the general premise is to head out with your friends to have an unromantic V-Day by playing trivia, have some food and drinks and win prizes on February 14.

The calendar states “Join us for a free, fun, chill Valentine’s Holiday.” Check out their website for a wine filled Un-Valentine’s night!

Whether you spend your Valentine’s Day by yourself, with a partner, your friends or family there is plenty in the Fargo/Moorhead area. Ranging from spendy to free or from pedicures to fine dining, there is a plethora of options to sustain your V-Day appetite. This V-Day, go out and support Fargo’s small businesses by participating in their specials. Have a lovely Valentine’s day cobbers!