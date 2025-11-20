Flapjacks and FAFSA Facts: Financial Aid Office Launches New Event to Support Students 

By Ally Morthberg

Concordia’s Financial Aid Office introduced a brand-new event this semester called FAFSA and Flapjacks.

It was held on Thursday, November 13th, and was a drop-in session designed to help students complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and ask questions about it, all while enjoying free pancakes.

The event aimed to ease student anxiety surrounding the financial aid process and reconnect two entire classes of students with a FAFSA cycle that has looked very different in recent years.

Associate Director of the financial aid office Kayla J. Brantner explained that the event was created in response to significant disruptions in federal aid timelines.

“Starting for the 24–25 FAFSA year, there was a delay. So Federal Student Aid didn’t get the FAFSA when it normally does, which is October 1,” she said.

Because of these delays, “we have… two classes of students now that haven’t experienced that October first opening of the next year’s FAFSA.”

While many campus events require extensive planning, Brantner shared that FAFSA and Flapjacks came together quickly.

“We talked about it at a team meeting… put up a couple posters, communicated with our colleagues in the Center for Student Success… ultimately, really, it’s just kind of pancake mix.”

But the simplicity of the event doesn’t diminish its purpose. Besides FAFSA completion, Brantner explained that the office also wants to break down barriers that prevent students from seeking their help. “We don’t want students to be fearful of coming to talk to us,” she said. “We’re not scary people.” Helping students feel comfortable visiting the office is very important, she said, because college can come with a steep learning curve.

Brantner compared the transition to college to learning “a whole new language,” mentioning that students must quickly adapt to platforms like Moodle, Banner, and Navigate while also handling unfamiliar administrative processes. While everyone experiences tasks like FAFSA filing and course registration, other steps like dropping a class late or managing unexpected financial aid issues only become relevant when situations arise. That unpredictability, Brantner said, is exactly why campus-wide support events matter. They help students “meet people, know where to go when things come up,and offer guidance through the many parts of college life that are entirely brand new.”

At the end of the day, Brantner hopes events like FAFSA and Flapjacks help students feel welcome. “Just come and see us… we love having students up here,” she said.

Whether students need help, have questions, or simply want to stop by, Brantner hopes they feel at ease to stop by the financial aid office.

“Come up and say hi, trick or treat, have flapjacks, or whatever it is!” Watching students grow over their four years, she added, “is one of the most rewarding things.”