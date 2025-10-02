From Resident to RA: The First Weeks on Duty 

By Madi Wimmer

Stepping into the role of a resident assistant can feel daunting. For many, the first weeks are filled with balancing expectations, learning the ropes, and figuring out how to best support their residents while also taking care of themselves. Still, RA Kyra Jarett said the training prepared them well: “They told us exactly what we’d be doing and how, and that’s exactly what it’s been like so far.”

Most RAs go into this position with one thing in common: free housing and a chance to help incoming freshmen transition to college.

But some quickly find the role isn’t exactly what they pictured it to be. The biggest surprise isn’t the amount of paperwork or frequent freshman lockouts—it’s the strong support they receive from the very start. From day one, they are shown they have a community to rely on, connect with, and work alongside.

On Sept. 24, sophomore Kyra Jarett reflected on her first weeks as an RA, saying, ‘I’ve felt really supported by my hall director and the returning RAs; they’ve been through it before, so it makes it easier knowing I can go to them with questions.’

The learning curve can feel steep at first. Jay Rust, a new desk assistant and past RA, said, “The first month, especially with duty, was the hardest. There are so many little details like who you call, how you write a duty report, and what happens if things come up? With practice, it becomes instinct, but at first, it’s overwhelming.” They also said, “I was afraid to ask for help at the beginning. By the time I finally brought things up, it was sometimes too late to fix them. I learned that asking questions isn’t a weakness; it shows you’re paying attention and that you care for your residents.”

RAs aren’t just responsible for duty rounds, which are scheduled nightly walks through the building to check on safety, noise levels, and overall wellbeing, or enforcing policies; they often serve as one of the main support systems for their residents.

Kyra explained that homesickness is a challenge many students’ underestimate. “A lot of freshmen don’t expect homesickness to hit later, but after fall break, it can,” Kyra said.

“And that’s okay. It doesn’t just happen once at the beginning. Sometimes it comes back when you least expect it, even after you’ve started to feel settled. I tell my residents it’s completely normal, and that reaching out to friends, family, or even us as RAs can really help. You don’t have to go through it alone, and it’s okay to miss home at any point during the year.”

Autumn Dovre, a returning RA, highlighted the behind-the-scenes work: “Most residents don’t realize how much happens behind the scenes—paperwork, bulletin boards, weekly meetings, duty rounds at 1 a.m., and even things like Title IX reports. A lot of what we do, they’ll never see.”

The most important thing for new RAs to understand is that you won’t be perfect. There is a learning curve, and plenty of challenges you will face and overcome, but there are also so many people who have been in your current position and are willing to offer you advice and support along the way.

Current and returning RAs emphasize the importance of self-care and perspective. “You’re not a first responder. You’re not alone. Take care of yourself so you can be there for your residents all year,” Autumn said.

They also note that attendance isn’t a measure of success. “You’re never going to get 100% attendance at your events. That doesn’t make you a bad RA, it just means your residents are human beings with their own stuff going on,” they added.

Maintaining boundaries while forming connections is essential. “You live where you work, and the connections you form can feel personal. But as an RA, you have to keep professional boundaries. Treat residents like they’re their co-worker, not their best friend, unless you were already friends beforehand,” Jay said.

Small gestures of appreciation go a long way. “Even the smallest act of appreciation can mean so much to your RA, like stopping by an event, saying hi in the hallway, just showing that you recognize they’re a person, not some authoritarian figure,” they added.

Despite the challenges, RAs consistently describe the role as rewarding. Kyra Jarett, a new RA, said, “I love my staff. I love my residents. They don’t give me trouble, and the most I have to do is help people, which makes it all worth it.”