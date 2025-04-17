Getting ready for 2025 Cornstock: The 502s, Flashmob, and GG and the Groove 

Cornstock 2025 will take place at 7 p.m. on April 26 in Memorial Auditorium. This event is an annual end of year concert and has been a Concordia tradition since 1989, first being sponsored by the Campus Entertainment Commission, now known as the Campus Events Commission. The event is based on the Woodstock music festival.

All members of GG and the Grove practicing weeks before Cornstalk

Local artists as well as widely known bands such as COIN, Plain White T’s, AJR, lovelytheband and Hoodie Allen have been invited to perform on campus in past years. Student opener performances are also encouraged to participate and are selected through the Battle of the Bands.

A consistent goal of CEC is to find the best performers for Cornstock they can while remaining on budget keeping the event free for students.

This year there are performances planned by The 502s, Flashmob and GG and the Groove. GG will begin playing at 7:30 p.m. , Flashmob will be at 8:20 PM and The 502s will be at 9:55 PM.

GG and the Groove is in its first year of creation. They are a student band that covers hits from the 60s while putting their own unique spin to the music. The band incorporates singing as well as various band instruments such as trumpet and saxophone, creating a uniting bridge between the instrumental and vocal departments at Concordia.

Megan Gunnerson is in her junior year at Concordia studying Vocal Music Education and singing in the Concordia Choir. She is one of the singers for GG and the Groove. She and another singer, Josephine Golla, make up the “GG” section of the band’s name.

Singers practice before Cornstalk

“Oh my goodness, we all went into Battle of the Bands with part of us thinking it’ll be okay no matter happens, since all the bands were fantastic, but we were hugging and screaming together,” she says, reflecting on the moment GG and the Groove found out they would open at Cornstock.

“We’re all music people, so we’re all really, really busy, but we are so excited!” Gunnerson expands.

The group has been occupied with planning their set list based on what their fans and Cornstock goers would enjoy.

Sam Deneen is another member of GG and the Groove in his senior year at Concordia.

“Jackson, our saxophone player does our arrangements. Some of the tunes we do have horn lines already in them, so we just build off that, or we adapt other instruments to what we have. Otherwise, we do stuff on the spot, and we’re like oh that worked!” says Deneen.

Admission to the event is free for Cobbers provided they have their student ID on them though merchandise has already been available for purchase. Guests brought by students must pay $20 for a ticket in the atrium ahead of time or $40 at the door with card.

All campus policies will still be in effect at this event. More information regarding Cornstock policy can be found in a Cobweb sent to all Concordia students.