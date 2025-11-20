Headphones and Hype:  Concordia Takes the Stage with a Silent Disco 

By Abigail Koenig

Note: All photos courtesy of CEC

On Nov. 14 in the dark, quiet Centrum, Cobber students were found dancing their hearts out from 9 p.m. to midnight while donning matching black headphones colored with red, blue and green LED lights.

Silent discos have become a widespread form of entertainment for people across the world, the New York Times remarked as the discos took over music festivals like Coachella and Bonnaroo. Individuals are truly able to dance to their own beat as they can choose their music station and adjust the volume of their headphones.

Concordia’s Campus Events Commission (CEC) has now hosted two silent discos, with a third coming in February of 2026.

Chloe Nyberg, a sophomore Cobber and member of CEC, notes how exciting this event is.

“I love it, it’s super fun. It’s also one of our bigger events of the year, though I encourage people to attend everything CEC hosts!” said Nyberg.

At the disco, pairs of headphones were available for students with three stations simultaneously broadcasting different songs to select from. Each station has its own color displayed through the headphone’s LED lights, allowing students to see what everyone is listening to.

Each station had a student DJ choosing what songs to play, one being Jackson Chederquist.

Chederquist is a sophomore at Concordia who is in his second year of being a part of CEC.

“Silent disco is one of my most favorite events, and I was so excited to DJ this year. Think Barbie pink for my set list, lots of high energy I hope people enjoyed it!” said Chederquist.

Throughout the three stations, artists like Charli XCX, Ariana Grande and Pitbull were heard. There was also music played from the Pitch Perfect movies as well as K-pop Demon Hunters.

Those passing by without headphones were treated to an amusing sight: students dancing enthusiastically in near silence—broken only by the occasional off-key sing-along.