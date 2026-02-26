Hunỳh Wins Second Term as SGA President 

On Feb. 17, 2025, Rachel Huỳnh and Santi Buisan were elected President and Vice President of Concordia’s Student Government Association. Results were announced at 9pm from the Knutson Campus Center atrium catwalk by members of Concordia’s DEIC; however, an email with the results was sent to the rest of the student population the next day.

35% of Concordia’s student body voted, per statistics from Elijah Amelse, a member of the Office of Student Engagement. All eligible voters were emailed with a link to participate. The voting process ran from 8am to 8pm.

According to the email that was sent on Feb. 18, 335 votes were in favor of Huynh and Buisan while Mohamed and Said received 269 votes.

Students in the atrium cheered after the announcement. Santi and Rachel shared a quick hug and mingled with the small crowd, shaking hands and talking to students.

Huỳnh said, “I’m excited to serve another term, to continue to learn things, but most importantly to continue serving students.”

Buisan said, “It’s a shock, I’m in this position now. This is real, it’s not a campaign anymore. I’m also excited for what’s next.”

The candidates primarily ran their campaigns on Instagram. Huỳnh and Buisan’s slogan was From Ear to Action, Kernel by Kernel. Mohamed and Said’s was Make Mo Moves That Matter with Shukri and Nader.

Mohamed and Said shared a statement to their campaign Instagram. They thanked their supporters and campaign team. They also said, “Regardless of anything, keep voicing your opinion and advocating for what you want!”

“Although I’m a little disappointed that I didn’t get into presidency this year, I’m still very proud of Rachel and Shukri for putting their hats in,” Said said.

Said hopes to join other leadership roles within SGA and run again next year.

Huỳnh and Buisan also shared their aspirations for a new term.

Huỳnh said, “My focus is to continue the projects that we’re already doing, and once May starts to get those projects going. Both our new projects and our continuous projects. We don’t want to let the moment go.”

Buisan said, “One thing I’m really passionate about is opening up potentially a one credit Excel course for students, whether that’s business students, accounting students or any student really because to be honest a lot of areas use Excel.”

The 2026-2027 SGA presidential term will run from May 2026 to May 2027. This will be Huỳnh’s second term as president.