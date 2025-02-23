Huynh and Dahl announced SGA President, Vice President

On Feb. 18, 2025 at 8:30 p.m., Rachel Huynh and Mason Dahl were announced as the incoming SGA President and Vice President.

Ballots were emailed to all students and were open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Students could vote for Presidential candidates and class representatives. The results were announced in the atrium at 8:30 p.m.

There were two pairs of candidates running for President and Vice President. Rachel Huynh with Mason Dahl as her Vice-Presidential candidate, and Denise Marsh, with Grace Phan as her Vice Presidential Candidate. Both sets of the candidates spent the past week campaigning and meeting with students.

Huynh, a sophomore accounting, business management and business finance major, was selected to serve as the incoming SGA President for the 2025-2026 academic year. She is currently involved in FirstGen Connect, Entrepreneurship club, SGA, Pickleball Club and Asian Student Organization.

“We hope that we can act as the support pillars to lift up Concordia to new heights,” Huynh said.

Dahl, a sophomore finance major from Cold Spring, Minn., was selected to serve as the Vice President of SGA for the 2025-2026 academic year. Dahl is involved in Mock Trial, Speech and Debate, Pickleball Club, Cobber Track and Field and works at the Korn Kris and Maize.

“We love being involved on campus and felt that this was a great opportunity to continue our engagement with our peers,” a statement posted on SGA’s Instagram post read. “The change to make a real change and act as the microphone for the voices on campus fill us with determination.”

The two goals the pair hopes to tackle are student life and community orientated. First, the pair is hoping to make more comfortable and inclusive areas for students.

“The primary focus would be on improving the entrance to the Maize, as well as the dorm hall community areas to provide locations that foster a strong community between students,” their goals read. “Another aim of our campaign is to explore more effective ways for students to use their flex swipes, so that every student can go to afternoon class nourished and energized.”

The pair would also like to strengthen connections and create an accessible form for students to share their concerns with SGA or potentially President Irvine. The pair stressed a need to create and deepen connections with international students.

“We would discover ways to increase support in everyday college life in the effort of eliminating some ongoing issues that they currently face,” the statement said.

The announcement of positions hailed Huynh the President-Elect and Dahl as Vice President-Elect.

“A huge thank you to all the Cobbers out there who voted today,” Dahl said in a statement to The Concordian. “Your participation in the election was A-MAIZE-ING and we could not have done it without you! We will do our very best to support each and every one of you, each and every day. Here’s to a better future for Concordia! Roll Cobbs!”