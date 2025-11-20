It’s Parents Weekend for Women’s basketball as they take on Wisconsin River Falls and Wisconsin Stout

By Daniel Scullard

Pictured: Molly Musland, Courtesy of Cobber SID

Last weekend the Concordia’s Cobbers Women’s Basketball team broke losing streaks and strengthened winning streaks by winning both of their games against the Wisconsin River Falls Falcons 64-57 and beating the Wisconsin Stouts Blue Devils 81-66.

Starting with an early lead in the game, the Falcons went 10 points up with 1:36 left in the first quarter and continued the lead into halftime with the Falcons leading 33-26. It wasn’t easy for either team as they both were pressured on either side of the court and not letting up.

The first quarter showed its mark in the statistics, for the Cobbers they averaged 36.7% of their point attempts with the Falcons averaging 40% of their point attempts.

Maya Metcalf on the Cobbers was a dominant force on the court playing 25 minutes in the first three quarters and putting up 9 points by half.

The second half had the same outcome as it was not easy for either team as the pressure continued either side, but the tides turned to Concordia’s favor in the second half as Concordia pulled ahead three minutes into the second half, but Concordia didn’t dwindle as the Falcons continued their pursuit.

With three minutes left, the Falcons pulled ahead 45-43 going into the fourth quarter. Not without some struggle as the Cobbers took over the lead 53-49 with 3:30 left in the fourth memorial abrupted with cheers as the clock was ticking down.

With one minute left in the game, Concordia was able to pull ahead with 64-57 in the final 30 seconds.

Maya Metcalf was the star of the show in the game against the Falcons, playing a total of 33:49 and making five out of 13 point attempts.

The Falcons weren’t the only opponent that the Cobbers faced on Parents weekend as the Cobbers went up against Wisconsin Stout’s Blue Devils, who opened their season 2-0 and now are against the Cobbers on the second day of Parents Weekend.

The atmosphere of memorial didn’t dwindle between games if anything it got more enthusiastic with parents and players from other sports cheering the Cobbers on with the Cobbers taking the lead in the first half 35-31.

The score went back and forth throughout the second half, but the Cobbers came out on top and won 81-66 with memorial cheering them on.

By the time of publication Women’s Cobber’s Basketball has gone against St. Catherine, and are preparing to go against Bethel at home in a non-conference game at 7:00 PM Central Standard Time, you can find more information about Women’s Basketball at gocobbers.com