Making the most out of a respite: Center for Holistic Health hosts Wellness Retreat

MOORHEAD, MINN.— On Feb. 6-9, Concordia College had Student Respite Days, more commonly known as “Winter Wellness Weekend.”

Respite, according to the Merriam Webster, means “to grant a temporary period of relief to,” and “an interval of rest or relief.”

On Feb. 6, The Center for Holistic Health (CHH) did just that.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., CHH hosted a wellness retreat where students could spend a day focusing on themselves.

The day started by waking up with a yoga class led by Downtown Yoga of Fargo instructor, Andrea Krejci Paradis.

When asked on a survey the one thing that they appreciated the most about the retreat, yoga was a popular response.

“This was my first experience (with yoga) and it was kind of life-changing,” the survey read.

After grounding and recentering with yoga, students were able to “find their fuel,” and talk with a dietitian about how to add more nutrients into their diets. Students then got to put their chef skills to the test by making a snack.

After fueling up, they freed their creativity by making crafts, journaling and decorating small journals. Students were given markers, stickers and other supplies to decorate their new self-care tool.

As the day wrapped up, a survey was passed around for students to fill out to see what was the most impactful pieces of the retreat.

“I learned how to take care of my mind,” said another reply, “things come with change and that’s okay!”