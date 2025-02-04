Meet the 2025 Mx.Concordia participants

MOORHEAD – Mx. Concordia is an annual fundraiser and pageant hosted by Concordia’s sorority, Lambda Delta Sigma, to benefit the YWCA. The event showcases talent of students who identify as he and/or they. The competition includes four segments: Cobber spirit, costume, talent, and a Q&A session. After all performances, audience votes and judges’ scores will be tallied to crown the 2025 Mx Concordia. For more information visit the Mx.Concordia website.
Ty Winn
Mx. Residence Life: “Hello! My name is Ty Winn, I am an Exercise Science major who is focusing on Physical Therapy. I’ve been a part of ResLife for 2 years and this year I joined Campus Events Commission (CEC) as well! I like to compete in powerlifting in my free time and hope to make an impact at Concordia when I leave!”
Malik Smith
Mx. Letters of Love: “My name is Malik Smith, and I am from Moorhead, MN. I am a sophomore majoring in English/Communication Arts Education. Just a little about Letters of Love, it’s a club I started at Concordia Fall 2024. Letters of Love is a global nonprofit organization whose mission is to change the world by writing cute handmade cards for children in hospitals all around the world. We write letters so we can spread kindness and love in a world that is full of hate.”
Johan Dominguez Lopez
Mx. Habitat: “My name is Johan Dominguez Lopez, I am from Robbinsdale, Minnesota. I am a Physics major with a minor in Math and Environmental Studies. I am a senior, with this being my last semester. I am the Co-chair of Habitat for Humanity, Board member of the Soccer Club, and a volunteer at the Spanish immersion program in Probstfield Elementary. I am currently applying to Graduate Programs, hoping to pursue a career in engineering. I like gardening, any Minnesota professional sports team (Timberwolves, Vikings, Lynx, Etc.), hiking and advocating for those in need. I am Mexican-American and speak Spanish fluently.
Ephriam Cooper
Mx. Orchestra: “Hey! My name is Ephriam, and I’m a Sophomore Instrumental Music Education major from Coon Rapids, MN. I play and listen to A LOT of music (I play 6 different instruments!), so feel free to come up and talk to me about ANY music you like! Any genre! When I’m not doing that, I love exploring museums, reading books, eating Peach Rings and talking to friends. My current favorite visual artist is Jean-Michel Basquiat. My current favorite book is “Silence: Lectures and Writings” by John Cage, and my current favorite song is “Taking Chase as the Serpent Slithers” by Rx Bandits. OH, I almost forgot, my mom says we can play outside after school. So you can just knock on the door when we get back from school!”
Aidan Sears
Mx. Theater: “I am Aidan Sears, and I am a junior with a major in Communication Studies and Theatre Art. I am from Casselton, North Dakota. I am involved with choir, and theatre on campus as well as the FM Ballet off campus.”
James Coady
Mx. Football: “I’m James Coady. I’m from Gilbert Arizona but was born in Colorado. I am a part of the football team here at Concordia even though I’ve only been playing for the past three years. I am an offensive lineman.”
