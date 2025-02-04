Meet the 2025 Mx.Concordia participants

Mx. Orchestra: “Hey! My name is Ephriam, and I’m a Sophomore Instrumental Music Education major from Coon Rapids, MN. I play and listen to A LOT of music (I play 6 different instruments!), so feel free to come up and talk to me about ANY music you like! Any genre! When I’m not doing that, I love exploring museums, reading books, eating Peach Rings and talking to friends. My current favorite visual artist is Jean-Michel Basquiat. My current favorite book is “Silence: Lectures and Writings” by John Cage, and my current favorite song is “Taking Chase as the Serpent Slithers” by Rx Bandits. OH, I almost forgot, my mom says we can play outside after school. So you can just knock on the door when we get back from school!”