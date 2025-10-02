Meet the new SGA representatives for the class of 2029

By Jae Blondo

Mya Heintzman

Mya Heintzman is a South Dakotan psychology major on the pre-law track with a goal to go into family law. Heintzman ran on the platform of adding access to period products, increasing financial literacy in the student body, and better campus engagement.

“I think it’s not only important that we are able to engage together as a campus community, but also make sure that we participate in events together” Heintzman says.

Heintzman mentions her history with the South Dakota government and making changes in her communities. Heintzman served as an intern at the state capitol for South Dakota, and during high school mentions: “I took initiative and got free period products in the [bathrooms] there.”



One idea Heintzman poses for campus engagement includes a campus wide “Olympics-style” competition where students would compete against each other in their dorms, and then top students would compete as part of a whole campus event.

Heintzman also has previous experience with public speaking. She says: “I was part of the speech and debate team for Aberdeen Central High School, and we were top 18 in the nation. I placed second at state in exempt, and I’m first overall in extemporaneous speaking… and impromptu and exempt commentary.” Extemporaneous speaking is a speech category in which the speaker gets 30 minutes or less to come up with a 5–7 minute speech on a topic.



In her free time, she enjoys being part of mock trial, assistant coaching speech and debate at Fargo North High School and being part of the Pre-Law society.

Heintzman can be reached by email at “mheintzm@cord.edu” or through her campaign page on instagram “@myaforsga”.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Nader Said

Nader Said is a Fargo biology major on the pre-med track, with a minor in political science. Said mentions “[his] platform is primarily based on one of student feedback.”

He ran on the platform of making campus events more enjoyable and based around what students would like, as well as being a voice for the freshman class and the issues which they would like changed.

Said mentions the Cobber Expo before the season-opener for the football team as one event he would like to change while part of the student government.

He cites one of the reasons he was aware of SGA is current president Rachel Hyunh who is from the same high school as he is. “She’s been a pretty dear friend, and I think overall that’s kinda influenced me to go for this.”

Said believes he will be very effective in this position, due to his background with speech/debate, student congress, and government experience.

He mentions having worked with the Youth Advisory Board of ND and consulting with the Health and Human Services department as part of his responsibilities while working with the Youth Advisory Board.

Said mentions one thing he would like to change is “creating a deeper connection between the student government as well as as the student body,” and says he believes there’s a lot of good that can happen through SGA.

He says that his main reason for running “is to get a lot of good stuff done on this campus.”

In his free time, Said says he enjoys public speaking and weightlifting.

Said also says he is part of the Health Professional Interest Club (HPIC), the Black Student Union, and some other [Campus] Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission clubs, such as CASA.

Said can be reached over email at “nsaid@cord.edu,” Instagram “nader__said,” and snapchat “@nadertheguy.”