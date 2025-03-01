Men’s Hockey Fights to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

MOORHEAD– Heading into the final weekend of regular season play Concordia’s men’s hockey team was fighting for a spot in the MIAC playoffs. In order to keep those chances alive the Cobbers would have to win at least one of their final two games against St.Johns, and maybe get some help from conference rivals losing.

“In every MIAC game, there is always pressure, however, when you know the season is on the line it definitely adds another element. We need to use this added element to our advantage and play hard every shift,” said junior forward Ben Luedtke.

The first matchup with St.Johns started off slowly with neither team scoring in the first period. However, the floodgates opened in the second period with a combined four goals including three for Concordia coming from senior Hunter Bjorge, junior Ben Luedtke, and junior Joe Haguindeguy.

Each team tacked on another goal in the third period, but Concordia was able to hold onto their lead resulting in a 4-2 victory.

“The biggest reason for that [win] is we focused on the details of our game. Making the simple plays and following our systems exactly the way we practice. To keep the momentum going, believe in ourselves and trust one another will lead to success,” said Luedtke.

While the win massively improved the Cobbers chances to make the playoffs it didn’t guarantee them a spot quite yet. Heading into the final Saturday of the regular season, the MIAC standings were as close as they could possibly be.

The teams with the five highest point totals make it to the MIAC tournament and on Saturday Feb.22 the Cobbers found themselves in a five way tie for third place. Concordia, St.John’s, St.Mary’s, St.Olaf, and St.Scholastica were all tied with 23 points apiece.

In the second game, St.John’s scored first in both of the first two periods by Concordia was able to respond with goals from junior Tal Halliday and first-year Blake Johnson.

The game was tied 2-2 heading into the final period and St.John’s scored first once again however the Cobbers couldn’t find a response this time ultimately losing the game 4-2.

The loss put Concordia’s playoff chances in jeopardy, but luckily St.Mary’s lost their game allowing the Cobbers to secure the fifth and final spot in the MIAC playoffs.

On Wednesday Feb. 26 Concorida will travel to St.John’s once again this time for a win-or-go-home quarterfinal playoff match.

The team hopes to rebound from their most recent loss and play a winning brand of hockey to hopefully make a run for the MIAC championship.

“Some big keys to winning playoff hockey games are being very focused defensively, not taking too many risks, and again playing our systems so that the whole team is on the same page,” said Luedtke.