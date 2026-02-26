New Year, New Sound: The 2026 Battle of the Bands witnessed a new surge of student-organized talent.

CONCORDIA- Feb 20 marked another year for the highly anticipated event, Battle of the Bands, a tournament welcoming students to rally friends in taking up electric guitars and cowbells alike.

Friday’s CEC (Campus Events Commission) sponsored event encourages students to organize independent bands and perform for their peers. Just like in the past students vote for their favorite band and the winners are granted the honor of opening for Concordia’s Cornstock concert.

“This year we had seven people sign up. Last year we had four and the year before we were scraping to get three, so I think this year it’s been a big change which is super cool to see.” said CEC showcase commissioner Lily Medved-Charpentier.

With the spike in student participation comes many fresh faces eager to take the stage.This year out of the five groups that performed three had their first Battle of the Bands premier.

Two bands in particular Transcontinental Railroad and Clean Slate organized just for this year’s tournament, never playing for an audience together until now.

“We kind of had all the parts in our friend group, it weirdly worked together. That’s kind of like why it started in the first place. You’re like, “Wait, we kind of just have all the people we need to be in a band.” said Evan Froslie, Bass for Clean Slate.

Friday’s event premiered with a lively performance from Transcontinental Railroad, a bluegrass playing group named for all of its members who are transgender.

“I don’t think we’re really, like, the genre that a Cornstock opener is looking for” said Levi Van Heel (vocals, guitar and banjo)

“But I still think we’re good, and it’s fun to make music you know” added Claire Chumley (Bassist)

“Were not really in it to win it, more like in it to be in it” said Ella Breiner (vocals and guitar)

And “in it” they were, taking stage in a room full of seated students it took little time for bodies to start two-stepping to the Railroads cover of Wagon Wheel and Cotton Eye Joe. The Centrum’s atmosphere filled with foot stomps and banjo twang.

Also new to Battle of the Bands is the all girls group Split Ends, However unlike Clean Slate and Transcontinental Railroad who formed explicitly for BOTB, Split Ends have performed over six times both on and off campus for similar events.

The band contributed their formation to last year’s BOTB, saying how the overall event inspired them to organize.

“Oh my gosh, it’s an adrenaline rush” said Elizabeth Goettle (keyboard)

It should come as no surprise that this is one gig that has been on their minds for a while.

Returning BOTB acts included Recordcase for their second year as well as Last Minute Dream who have established themselves as the senior act with this being their third time performing at BOTB.

With all the new talent this year the upperclassmen band reminisce over their first time performing.

“I was really nervous, because I’d only ever performed in a choral setting.” said Autumn Dovre (co-lead vocals, keyboards)

“I think we were still finding, like,our identity at the time.” added Ephriam Cooper (guitar, backing vocals)

“It was like bad pop covers… we did not choose good songs for our strengths” said Charlie DeToffol (bass, backing vocals)

Last Minute Dream guitarist Ephriam Cooper feels that the addition of student bands to Concordia’s lineup is “Amazing” whereas Bass, Charlie DeToffol feels like their bands past performances sparked this new surge of acts.

“Since we started, there’s like five (bands)… whatever that was, whether or not we were involved in inspiring people. It’s cool that so many people have popped up.” Detoffol said.

By the end of the night students placed votes on their favorite performance where it seems experience won the day with Last Minute Dream winning and set to play at this year’s Cornstock.

For any students looking to start their own band the message among this years BOTB contestants remained the same “Just do it”