Orientation positions posted

MOORHEAD – This last week, The Orientation Team announced job openings, offering a range of opportunities for leadership and learning during the fall semester.

Orientation Leaders (OL) – Orientation Team

Orientation Leaders lead new students during orientation. OLs help new students by planning and facilitating orientation programs. One would communicate with other OLs, OAs and the Orientation Team to ensure a successful orientation program.

Orientation Assistant (OA) – Orientation Team

Orientation Assistants facilitate orientation programs, including running the information booth, beanie patrol and other duties as assigned.

First-Year Transition (FYT) Mentors – Orientation Team

FYT Mentors help new students by planning and facilitating orientation programs. One would communicate with other FYT Mentors / OLs, OAs and the Orientation Team to ensure a successful orientation program. FYT Mentors lead students throughout the first semester to engage in discussions and facilitate workshops

One can apply for any of these positions here. Applications close on Feb. 5 at 11:59 p.m.