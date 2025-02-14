Seasonally Sustainable: The Concordia Greenhouse

The purple glowing building attached to the eastern side of the Integrated Science Center is Concordia’s very own greenhouse. A collaborative space full of various plant and aquatic life, the greenhouse has served as a center point of the campus.

Photos of the various plants that are housed in the greenhouse, taken by Abigail Koenig

A few years ago, Strands worked with Concordia student Ian Scheele who graduated in 2024 to revitalize the space and create a more collaborative community within the greenhouse. Together, the two incorporated a bog and hydroponics system in the pond and as well as a bridge, wooden planters and seating areas.

A seating area for Cobbers to sit back and take in the greenhouse vibes, taken by Abigail Koenig

Krys Strands is a faculty member in the Biology Department and Neuroscience Program and also the Director of Undergraduate Research, Scholarship, and Creative Activity (URSCA.)

Hydroponic systems grow plants using a water-based nutrient solution rather than soil, meaning that less space and less water than needed in traditional farming is required. This allows increased sustainability.

A tank full of aquatic plant life within the greenhouse, taken by Abigail Koenig

Every day, Strands checks on the greenhouse, particularly the pond area. She ensures that the pond pump and water heaters are functioning, and that the plants and fish are happy. She also just enjoys seeing the hibiscus flowers, the succulents, and the vine plants, as well as smelling the earthy scents in the humid air.

The pond area in the greenhouse where the hydroponic system is placed, taken by Abigail Koenig

“Sometimes there are things that need fixing or cleaning and that takes some time, but mostly I keep the pond full with water appropriate for the fish and keep the overall balance of the pond in good condition,” Strands explained.

The Greenhouse club extends a warm welcome to Concordia students with walk in hours posted on their Instagram page, @cord_greenhouse.

Students can come to enjoy the greenhouse’s sights, sounds and smells, or assist in treating plants, propagating plants and starting plants from seeds.

The plant nursery where diseased plants recover, taken by Abigail Koenig

“The club also has some fun events like making clay pots, mud cake, etc. I know they have plans for some upcoming events!” Strands said.