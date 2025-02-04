SGA, Dining Services, Sustainability Office, Center for Holistic Health collaborate on “Cobbers for Cobbers”

On Jan. 13, 2025, Grace Halvorson, SGA President, and Mariana Martins Carvalho, SGA Sustainability Advocate, posted a reel on Instagram discussing their new initiative, Cobbers for Cobbers.

Repackaged food in containers stored in fridge Contributed/Michelle Drexten

“This initiative will repackage leftover food from Anderson Commons,” Halvorson said, “And put it into frozen meal kits that will be in the Cobber Food Pantry for students.”

Cobbers for Cobbers is an initiative between the Student Government Association (SGA), Dining Services, the Sustainability Office and the Center for Holistic Health.

“This initiative will help students have more access to food, and also reduce food waste on campus, which is a win-win,” said Martins Carvalho.

Though the amount of food waste from Anderson Commons was unknown at the time of publication. According to Halvorson, it would go to other food banks in the area or other places of need off campus.

“We’re really grateful because Dining Services agreed to cover the cost of packaging for up to 100 meals a week,” said Halvorson.

Michelle Draxten, the Health Promotion Coordinator for the Center for Holistic Health, oversees the Cobber Food Pantry and is “the last stop to house and distribute the foods.”

“Part of that (overseeing the food pantry) is ensuring that there’s not only adequate food in the food pantry, but also food that’s in the pantry that students like and will utilize.”

Each meal, according to Draxten, has three parts. The meals contain a protein, a carbohydrate and either a vegetable or a bean.

“It is dependent on what is available in Dining Services,” Draxten said.

The food is packaged by volunteers, according to Halvorson. They are currently looking for two volunteers each day of the week to help pack meals.

“It’s super easy, just scoop and seal,” said Martins Carvalho.