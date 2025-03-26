SGA, Sustainability to provide Reusable Menstrual Products for Students

MOORHEAD—Every year, Concordia College Facilities provides about $1,500 of menstrual products in bathrooms around campus each year. This year, according to Grace Halvorson, President of the Student Government Association (SGA), the spending for the year has hit about $8,500.

“We’re not sure what the reason was, but the fact is that the cost went up,” said Halvorson.

The prices of both pads and tampons have been steadily rising over the last 5 years. The average price for a pack of pads is $6.50. A pack of tampons is approximately $8.29. The increase since 2019 has been 41% and 36% for pads and tampons, respectively.

“SGA allocated some money in the past to help support that fund. They had at least $10,000 that was allocated that would last for like five or maybe seven years considering the average cost,” Halvorson said, “but that money has already been depleted.”

Halvorson started to think of alternative solutions to alleviate the pressure on the products in the bathroom. One of her ideas included reusable menstrual products.

“I purchased a menstrual cup when I was in 10th grade, so six almost seven years ago,” Halvorson said. “I have literally not bought tampons since.”

Halvorson reached out to Saalt, the company that she has been using for years to see if they would like to partner. Saalt allowed SGA to enroll in their Period Equity Program.

“Everyone should have the right to a safe and dignified period,” Saalt’s Impact page states. “We empower individuals with the knowledge and long-term solutions to improve their menstrual health, which increases gender equality and opens conversations that bring awareness and break down social stigmas.”

Halvorson was able to order almost 400 cups and discs at a highly discounted price. The products can collect 3-6 times more than a standard tampon and can be left in for 12 hours or until filled, over 4 hours more than the FDA’s recommendation of 4-8 hours.

Each Saalt cup and disc is BPA and latex free, made with medical-grade silicone, and can be used for up to 10 years, according to their FAQ page. The discs run $35 online, and the cups $30. SGA will be giving out discs and cups of a variety of sizes out to students for free.

“Easy to use and comfortable,” Saalt’s website says. “Live free of the tampon aisle—forever. Wear up to 12 hours to swim, run, bike, hike, or fly to Bora Bora.”

“I’ve heard so many people say they’ve always wanted to try one of them, but for $35, they were nervous about trying it,” Halvorson said. “If they didn’t like it, $35 is a lot of money to spend on just trying something.”

Saalt’s cups and discs will not replace the emergency supplies in bathrooms around campus, but will be an addition to the campus resources. Each product will come individually packaged with use instructions and helpful tips. Saalt’s website also has troubleshooting and video tips.

“I’m a big believer in equity and sustainability,” Halvorson said. “We partnered with sustainability and both groups allocated funding to purchase the initial batch to see how students feel.”

On Wednesday, March 26, SGA will be tabling in the Atrium from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for students to ask questions about the products and pick up a cup or disc to try.