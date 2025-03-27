South gym remodel allows Concordia golf teams new practice simulators 

As the school starts to enter its final months, the athletics department is preparing to open its remodel of the South Gym to student use.

Located in Memorial Auditorium, the South Gym which was once utilized mainly as a storage space will now be home to the golf team’s brand-new golf simulators.

“Our goal has been to provide our student-athletes with the best resources to improve their game,” said Megan Herzog, head coach of the women’s golf team. “We wanted a space that not just allowed our players to refine their skills regardless of weather conditions and could be a home for our golf teams and athletes.”

Their previous setup only allowed for one simulator and a small putting area, which limited the space to only around three people at one time. The main priority for the remodel was maximizing space as well as updating the technology available to students.

“We want it to be a place where our players can work on every aspect of their game and have the tools available to provide more insight to their performance,” said Herzog.

Another priority of updating the space was for future recruitment of student-athletes, said athletic director Rachel Bergeson.

“That’s always been a big deal because a lot of golf families have simulators just in their home now, and so we really needed to provide some indoor space because of our weather,” Bergeson said.

One of the highest priorities of the remodel was ensuring there would be two simulator bays available to students as well as space for storage of golf equipment. One of the highlights of the remodel was the addition of a putt view.

“The putt view was one of the alternatives in the project. We wanted to do it if we had the funds, if we didn’t have the funds, we knew we couldn’t do it,” said Bergeson. “We really felt like that would set our simulator space apart from a lot of others, and so I’m excited that it will be a part of the project.”

Student input was a large factor in the design of the remodel. Student athletes were asked their opinions on what was previously missing from their old setup and what would be beneficial for their practice space, said Herzog.

“Their feedback helped shape the design, ensuring that the facility meets the needs of the players who will be using it every day,” said Herzog.

The biggest aspect of maintenance comes from the wear and tear the screens will experience, according to Bergeson. “The putting greens will wear down, but it’s really the screens that we’ll have to keep in mind in our cycle of facility updates,” said Bergeson.

The project, funded mainly by an anonymous donor, has already seen some student use as phase one has been completed, said Herzog.

“We are excited to see how this pays off in both individual player development and team success in coming seasons,” said Herzog.

While the school year is coming to a quick close, the anticipation for this new facility only continues to grow for the athletic staff.

“I’m really excited for our golf teams to have a really great space to work on their golf game anytime of the year, especially with the weather,” said Bergeson. “Now they have a top notch space to be a college golfer.”