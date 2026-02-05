Student Bands Turn Concert into ICE Out Event  

By: Kaylee Robinson

Photo Credit to Emma Lebert Photography

On January 30 at 7:30 p.m., a small downtown store in Fargo, ND called Parachigo hosted a sold-out concert with four student bands from Concordia College. The four student bandsthat performed were Last Minute Dream, Spl!t Ends, Performance Anxiety, and Lucky Crayfish.

“Parachigo is an Asian, queer-owned venue where they open their space to musicians and crafters and whatnot.” Tabitha Poppe, singer in Spl!t Ends said, “It’s a really great place.”

After planning the gig for months, the bands came to an agreement that they could make the event so much more by donating the proceeds made from the event to different causes, as well as making it an ICE OUT event, using music and fundraising to raise awareness about immigration issues and show support for immigrant communities.

“It’s our first paying gig, so that’s kind of big for us. But we decided that we could not keep our proceeds, so it’s going to an immigration Response Fund from Women’s Minnesota.” Poppe said.

The decision to make the concert an ICE OUT event was in response to actions by federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis and greater Minnesota. Currently, Minneapolis is experiencing a high level of tension due to the presence of ICE and U.S. Border Patrol agents. There have been fatal and non-fatal shootings involving federal agents, large public protests and vigils, and legal action by state and city leaders.

For the student bands, the concert became a way to stand in solidarity with those affected and to use their platform to raise awareness and funds.

Upon entering the venue, I could tell there was a lively and supportive atmosphere from the chatter amongst the bands and the audience. Between the performances, Spl!t Endsspoke about the importance of standing up for what you believe in, as well as using art as a form of activism. Many audience members expressed appreciation for the event’s missionwhile complimenting the talents of the different bands.

The bands played a wide variety of music, from modern pop covers like Judas by Lady Gaga to original songs written by the bands themselves. Before the end of Spl!t Ends’ set, Poppe gave a speech denouncing ICE, followed by a performance of Nobody’s Soldier by Hozier. This created a powerful and interactive moment between the band and the audience, as everyone united in support of the same cause.

At the very end of the concert, the band Last Minute Dream opened a mosh pit in the center of the room, drawing in many audience members to join in. Deciding to join the mosh pit was quite an experience. I spent thirty seconds being pushed around, trying to keep my balance, and laughing the entire time. It was chaotic, but also a lot of fun.

“We love the Fargo-Moorhead community, and our community needs our help right now,” Poppe said.