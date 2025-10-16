Students Paint Pumpkins to Spread Campus Cheer During Midterms 

By Corinne Schmidt

MOORHEAD – Amid the stress of midterms, Concordia students grabbed paintbrushes Monday, Oct. 13 to decorate small pumpkins designed to brighten their peers’ days across campus.

The Campus Events Commission hosted its second Positivity Pumpkins event in the atrium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., inviting students to paint messages of encouragement on miniature pumpkins.

The Community Engagement Commission, led by sophomore Chloe Ingvaldson, organized two tables filled with pumpkins and art supplies for students to express their creativity.

“Positivity Pumpkins is a way for students to spread positivity around campus,” Ingvaldson said. “The idea of support by students across campus during midterms is a good way to spread positivity.”

The event returned after its successful debut last year, with organizers aiming to promote joy throughout the Concordia community during one of the more challenging times of the semester.

Students had complete creative freedom with their pumpkin designs. While some chose to paint cheerful messages, others simply decorated their pumpkins with bright colors and fun patterns.

“I hope they have a little bit of a break in their day,” Ingvaldson said. “Feel that they’re able to spread joy around campus.”

The painted pumpkins won’t stay in the atrium. Ingvaldson plans to distribute them strategically throughout campus to maximize their impact.

“I want to put one in every academic building,” she said, including the business center and other high-traffic areas where students spend significant time studying.

The timing of the event addresses a critical need on campus. Midterms create heightened stress levels for students. Small gestures of encouragement can provide meaningful emotional support during these demanding weeks.

The pumpkin project reflects a broader effort by the Campus Events Commission to foster community connection and mental wellness among students. By creating opportunities for students to support one another, the commission helps build a more positive campus culture.

Ingvaldson expressed enthusiasm about personally placing the decorated pumpkins around campus, taking ownership of the initiative from start to finish.

“I’m excited to bring them around campus,” she said.

While the event currently focuses on fall, organizers haven’t ruled out expanding the positivity campaign to other seasons. For now, the emphasis remains on helping students navigate the immediate challenges of midterm season.

The Positivity Pumpkins initiative demonstrates how simple, creative activities can strengthen campus community bonds. As students discover the decorated pumpkins in unexpected locations throughout the coming weeks, they’ll receive small reminders that their peers support them.

The event exemplifies student leadership in action, with Ingvaldson and the Community Engagement Commission taking initiative to address campus needs through accessible, inclusive programming that requires no special skills or advance registration — just a willingness to spend a few minutes spreading cheer.