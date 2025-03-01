The 502s Headlining Cornstock; G.G. And the Groove Opening

MOORHEAD— On Friday, Feb. 22, student musical group “G.G. And the Groove” was chosen as the student opening act for Cornstock and The 502s was announced as the headlining act.

Three student bands competed in the Campus Events Commission’s (CEC) annual “Battle of the Bands,” which decides the opener for Cornstock. This year’s competitors were RECORDCASE, Last Minute Dream and G.G. and the Groove. The three bands geared up to not only compete against each other, but also showcase a night of student talent.

“Apart from the competition, Battle of the Bands also provides these student bands with an opportunity to perform and showcase their talent to their fellow students,” Kylie Brenny, CEC Lead Commissioner, said.

This year, CEC watched live videos of approximately 50 artists, according to Brenny. They narrowed it down to a total of 15 artists for final consideration.

“Lately, we have been doing our best to find growing artists that we believe will take off in upcoming years,” Brenny said, “CEC considers popularity as well as stage presence when selecting our artists, while also operating within a set budget.”

With songs as “Just A Little While” and “Magdalene,” the 502s are a band that many know, but for those who don’t, while “put on a great show nonetheless,” according to Brenny.

This night started with a performance from the first competitor, RECORDCASE. The band of four played all original pieces.

Next up was Last Minute Dream. They started their set with “Freaks” by Surf Curse, getting many students to on their feet and dancing along. Next, Aidan Sears and Autumn Dovre, vocalists for the band, delivered many “Twilight” puns as they moved into their second song “Supermassive Black Hole” by Muse. From there, the band played My Chemical Romance’s hit, “Teenagers.” The band then threw us back into the 1990’s with “Basket Case” and “Rebel Girl” by Green Day and Bikini Kill, respectively.

Contributed/ Morgan Holecek

“Do they want one more song,” asked Sears, as the crowd got ready for more. The group performed “American Idiot” by Green Day as their encore.

The last act of the night, G.G. and the Groove, started their set with “Levitating” by Dua Lipa.

Moving into their next two songs, “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk and “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” by Katy Perry, the crowd was singing along and “grooving.” The band then finished up with “Boogie Wonderland” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Contributed/ Morgan Holecek

G.G. And the Groove was also given the chance for an encore, playing “Give Me The Night” by George Benson, which showed many of the talented musicians of the band.

After all of the performances were given, it was time for students to vote. It was announced that G.G. And the Groove would be performing this year’s Cornstock alongside the 502s.

Cornstock is set for Saturday, April 19 in Memorial Auditorium.