The Cobbertunity Fund: Winners Announced 

The recipients of the Cobbertunity grant have been chosen. Trent Cavaness and Kiya McLaurin were awarded the funding. McLaurin received $2,100 and Cavaness $2,555. Cavaness won for his photography business called TCavProductions and McLaurin for her event planning business called Key Event Planning.

The two had been sitting in the same class during a lecture when the email was sent out notifying them of their victories.

“We both had big smiles and did little silent cheers. It was such a cool moment!” says McLaurin.

Cavaness remarked on the shock he had felt, as well as the moment of celebration he and McLaurin shared.

“I was stunned to be honest. It had felt like a long wait but a very rewarding one,” he said.

McLaurin is only in her first year of business yet notes how far Key Events has come.

“With this funding, I know I’ll be able to grow even more over the next few years. It’s crazy to see how quickly Key Events is expanding!” she exclaims. “Don’t be afraid to dream big.”

Both Cavaness and McLaurin have big plans for the usage of the funding.

“The funding will go towards gear that will make my job easier, or keep my expensive cameras safe,” says Cavaness. “I’ll also be investing into myself and my personal brand with various materials and personal marketing pushes through the next 6-12 months.”

McLaurin on the other hand mentions investing in her website and online software.

“I do want to use it for some fun things like my wedding show set up and some rentals for future clients such as table numbers and candles!” she adds.

When asked if they had any words of advice for those starting a small business both had much to say.

“Find your identity. My brand grew its fastest when I embraced who I was and my artistic style. Especially when you’re in a field like mine when it’s a very personal product- lean into your personality and your identity because that is your greatest asset,” offered Cavaness.

“Just say yes and go for it! Start with what you have, even if it’s just a simple idea. Set small, realistic goals. Remember that every little step counts, and even the smallest wins are worth celebrating. Surround yourself with people who support you, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Most importantly, enjoy the process and trust that you’re building something amazing!” recommended McLaurin.

Those interested in learning more about entrepreneurship can use on campus resources like the Concordia Marketing Club and Career Center.