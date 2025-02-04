The science of aging: An opportunity to PEAK

MOORHEAD – Cobber students are required to complete two intensive learning experiences, also called PEAKs (Pivotal Experience in Applied Knowledge) at some point within their years spent attending Concordia to graduate.

PEAKs vary in format and may be linked to specific college courses, internships, student leadership positions, etc.

Philip Lemaster is a lifespan developmental psychologist and teacher of the PSYCH 326 PEAK course at Concordia.

The “Advanced Developmental Psychology: Aging” course description details how it “addresses the progression of normative human development during late life.”

Lemaster notes how there are specific criteria that classes must meet to be established as a PEAK.

“They are supposed to grapple with complex, real-world issues,” he explains. “You are able to get out beyond the walls of the classroom to begin then applying what you are learning and start addressing some sort of complex issue out in the world.”

PEAKs display Concordia’s commitment to integrative learning. Lemaster emphasizes how through these experiences students are “developing skills that will be transferable, whether to a later job or graduate school.”

According to the course description, students who take the class will be studying “foundational developmental theories of aging, research methods and ethics involved in the study of aging populations, and complex issues that affect aging individuals.”

To take this course, students must complete the prerequisite courses: PSYCH 206 and PSYCH 111 or PSYCH 212.

Students taking this course will spend a lot of time interacting with the local assisted living facility Eventide residents.

Jordyn Kahler is a fifth-year student majoring in exercise science and psychology.

“One of most valuable lessons I learned from this course was that social isolation and loneliness is very harmful to a person’s mental and physical health and the elderly population are more likely to experience that,” said Kahler. “This course was a good way to engage with the older population and reduce that isolation in a positive way that impacted both groups involved.”

“Residents may have some issues with their functional abilities, so we interface with them to really see how these issues we are talking about in class manifests or impact the lives of real people, “Lemaster said.

“It is beneficial for the students, but the residents too,” Lemaster said. “There are so many jobs that are unfilled that work with aging populations, so it’s really fun to see students develop interest in this area.”

The students and residents bond over activities like creating Mardi Gras masks, playing board games and baking.

“I would just add that a lot of times there are negative stereotypes around the older population, and this can be caused by a lack of interaction with them outside of a person’s own grandparent,” Kahler explained. “Almost everyone in the class was a little nervous to meet these people right away but after a while we felt right at home. I loved going there so much I even did my practicum internship for exercise science there the next fall. I would encourage anyone to take this class or just to engage with the older population because you can learn so much from them and they love seeing you.”

“There are residents over there that truly feel like family.” Lemaster said.