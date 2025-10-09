There’s No Place like Home: Concordia Homecoming Game brings Community to Cobbers 

By Ross Motter

MOORHEAD — The Jake Christiansen stands were packed with maroon and gold for the 2025 Homecoming game as the Cobber Football team defeated the Saint Scholastica Saints. The final score, 49-21, marks the fourth consecutive homecoming win for the College.

It was the kind of fall day that could have easily been mistaken for an afternoon in mid-July. That didn’t stop hundreds of students, both former and current, from gathering to support the football team, as well as see familiar faces.

“It’s just the community that Cobbers truly create,” said Rachel Huynh, current Student Government Association (SGA) President. “Every year, it gets busier and busier.”

Throughout the first half of the game, the bleachers designated for both current students and alumni were completely filled, with spectators wrapping around the field. Alumni were starting to sit on the opposite bleachers, as well as under the scoreboard for a glimpse of shade from the blistering heat. The spaces under the bleachers became social areas while people purchased concessions, chatted with old friends, and met other Cobbers.

“It’s much busier this year,” said Crisavydeñil Seeman, fresh Concordia College graduate.

“But I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

For many, the homecoming game isn’t about the game. It has become a social event.

“You can turn a corner and see someone you know, and then turn around and see another friend,” said Huynh.

Students, faculty, staff and alumni mingle around the venue, with future Cobbers running around while their parents caught up with old friends and colleagues.

Huynh didn’t learn the rules of football until arriving at Concordia in has become to appreciate the social factors associated with the game, since she gets to “see everyone together.”

“Concordia’s a lot smaller than many campuses in the area, and it feels almost like a family. I am able to see those that I consider my family and friends, close friends. I just feel so blessed. It’s a great day to be a Cobber,” said Huynh.

Concordia’s cheer team performed throughout the game, with more members than in year’s past. Concordia’s pep band has disappeared for the last few years, but the energy was high as the new Cobber Athletic Band played their first homecoming game. The instruments gleamed in the light as they cheered and played for the first half of the game, before wrapping up to talk with the other spectators.

Jeremiah Russell, third-year communication studies student, uses homecoming to “make the rounds.”

“I pop around. Everyone comes with their crews but mingle with everyone they might know,” said Russell. “It’s just beautiful that we all come together for a few hours.”

Though homecoming has multiple events throughout the week for students to attend, many students aren’t able to attend due to sports practice, rehearsals, or organization meetings, but participate in both the parade and the game. Tommie Treptau, fourth-year student, is one of these students.

“I haven’t been able to go to the weekday things. I love the bonfire, but I haven’t been able to go for the past two years because of rehearsals, but I love going to the parade and the game,” said Treptau.

Many students leave the game after halftime, but not Sydney Kringstad, former Concordia Student. After completing her first year of college at Concordia in 2024, she transferred to Minnesota State University – Moorhead to pursue new opportunities with a program not offered at Concordia. Though Kringstad has spent the last three semesters as a Dragon, she is “a Cobber at heart.”

“I just love the community; I made so many friends and relationships here. I love Concordia and I loved my time as a Cobber.”

As the game came to a close, students, faculty and alumni said their goodbyes to friends old and new, all with the hopes of meeting under the lights of the Jake Christianson next fall on a hopefully cooler day.