Uniting and Celebrating Cobbers: 2025 Homecoming Preview 

By Abigail Koenig

Concordia’s annual homecoming week offers a variety of Cobber-centered events that aim to build campus community within the student and local population.

To kick off the festivities is the brand-new trivia night on Tuesday Sept. 30 in the Centrum beginning at 7:00 p.m. Teams of up to eight will have the chance to win prizes while answering decade themed trivia. There will be pub-style food provided.

Then on Thursday Oct. 2 is Cobber’s Got Talent (CGT) as well as the bonfire and fireworks show. During CGT students will dance, sing and perform in groups or individually. Later in the night, students will gather around a massive fire and watch fireworks go off.

Qwame Martin is a 4th year Cobber on the CGT subdivision of the homecoming committee. He will be one of the emcees at the event.

“Come support your peers. Give them some good vibes!” said Martin. He also made sure to recommend getting involved with the Cobber spirit, whether it be joining the homecoming committee or just talking to alumni.

“They love to hear from you, and I’m sure there’s something that they can say to you that will make your experience here more enjoyable. They have a lot of wisdom,” Martin said.

Friday Oct. 3 at 9:50 a.m. will be a special chapel service for homecoming in which Eden Weinhandl, the 2025 Homecoming Committee chair, will be giving the message.

Weinhandl is in her 3rd year at Concordia majoring in elementary education. As the chair, she oversees the entire committee and the different events that they plan.

“I keep track of everything and make sure that everything that happens should be happening! If people have questions, they come to me. I work really closely with the alumni office to coordinate,” Weinhandl said.

It’s a tradition for the homecoming chair to give a message at the Friday morning chapel. It’s a service that many alumni come to, so Weinhandl’s message will center around what makes Concordia a home for so many.

“I feel very at ease on campus. I feel very much like I’m where I’m supposed to be,” Weinhandl says. “It’s so welcoming and just lovely to be here,” she said.

On Saturday Oct. 4, the day of the homecoming football game, there will be the Cobber 5k Fun Run and the Kids’ Niblet 1 Mile. This event is a laid-back run or walk of approximately 3 miles. Registration information can be found on CobberNet.

Also on Saturday at 11 a.m. there is the homecoming parade. The route will follow a section of Eighth Street. Directly following the parade will be Cobber tailgating with yard games, food and exclusive cobber merch until the football game begins at 1 p.m.

To end the homecoming week is the homecoming concert Saturday night featuring The Concordia Band, The Concordia Choir and The Concordia Orchestra at 6:30 p.m. Attendance is free for Cobber students and staff.

There is a table set up in the Atrium with more information.