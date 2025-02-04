Welcome to the jungle: Lambda Delta Sigma presents Mx. Concordia

On Sat., Jan. 25 at 7:00 p.m., the 19th annual Mx. Concordia was held in the Knutson Campus Centrum by Lambda Delta Sigma. The event opened with the introductions of the 6 contestants, each with their own walk-up music. Participants danced, cartwheeled and battle cried as they made their way to the stage.

Mx. Concordia is a fundraiser organized by Lambda Delta Sigma and coordinated by Sydney Ingham and Lauren Rydland for the YWCA. The pageant divided into four sections: Cobber spirit, costume, talent, and Q&A. After judges total their score and audience points, one contestant is crowned Mx. Concordia and given a $100 gift card.

In the week leading up to the event, Lambda Delta Sigma sold tickets at a table in the Knutson Atrium and gave information about the event to those who might not know of it. Contestants were also seen carrying buckets and promoting the pageant while wearing a sash on campus. In addition to walking around campus, contestants participated in a Cord on Air episode to promote the fundraiser.

Contestants use he and/or they pronouns and are typically masculine presenting individuals. They choose which department or group they identify with on campus to represent. At the pageant. Each person represents their department and showcases their talent.

Ty Winn holds his drawing of Niblet and waves to the crowd. Contributed/ Morgan Holecek.

The first segment of the pageant each participant showed off their Cobber spirit through corn puns, speed drawing Niblet, an Olympic style battle with Kernel, Concordia bathroom ratings, Cobber cheers and a rap song dedicated to Kernel, Niblet and the YWCA.

Next came the talent show portion of the event. Malik Smith danced the night away with their own choreography. James Coady wowed the crowd with his magic card trick. Ty Winn lifted an impressive 405-pound weight and then burst into song. Aidan Sears performed a ballet routine complete with a tambourine. Johan Dominguez-Lopez won a hot dog eating contest, to which he announced that he is “the Glizzy Gladiator.” Ephriam Cooper then concluded this segment with an electric bass solo.

Afterwards each participant was asked one “serious” and one “silly” question by the pageant’s MCs. The questions had topics like the best part of being a Cobber, biggest life achievement, beige flags and favorite kind of shark.

At intermission, local band Raining in Paradise played a quick set of songs while the judges tallied up scores. YWCA chief operating officer Julie Haugen then gave a presentation going more into depth about what the YWCA does as well as why it is so important.

Mx. Letters of Love, Malik Smith, promoted the event by saying: “Do you support women and children?”

Malik Smith gives speech to crowd and judges Contributed/ Morgan Holcheck

YWCA USA is the largest service provider for victims of domestic and sexual violence and poverty. YWCA Cass Clay provides shelter for 1,200+ women and children annually, homeless prevention services, racial justice, and more. This year, Mx. Concordia raised $3,841 dollars for the cause.

The winners and runners-up were then announced along with the total amount of donations collected. Dominguez-Lopez took third place, Winn came in second and Cooper was crowned the new Mx. Concordia.

“It was such a wonderful event, full of twists and turns,” Dominguez-Lopez remarks.

“That was really fun. I 100% want to come back next year, and I think everyone should participate if they are able to and donate, it’s a really great cause,” says Winn.

“This is crazy oh my gosh. Shoutout to the YWCA, support women,” Cooper concludes.