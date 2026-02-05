Yee-haw! Lambda Delta Sigma’s 20th Annual Mx. Concordia  

By Liz Komagum

On Jan. 31 at 7pm, Lamba Delta Sigma (LDS) held its 20th annual pageant, Mx. Concordia, in the Centrum. The event was a fundraiser for the YWCA Cass Clay, LDS’s main philanthropic partner. 5 contestants competed this year for the title of Mx. Concordia.

Our contestants this year were Mr. Exercise Science, Ty Winn; Mx. Theatre, Aidan Sears; Mr. Choir, Hudson Hall; Mr. Special Olympics, Domanik Hagen and Mr. Track, Jonas Hagemeister.

The pageant was emceed by Lea Altic and last year’s Mx. Concordia Ephriam Cooper. Cooper played the role of Altic’s Deputy.

“Leah comes up with the ideas. She’s the mastermind and I’m someone she could bounce off of. You know? So, I think that I’m the deputy in the sense that I’m her sidekick,” Cooper said.

The judges this year were Julie Haugen, Chief Operating Officer of the YWCA Cass Clay; Patrick Dew, the Dining Supervisor at Concordia College; Lauren Rydland, LDS alumna and Payton Rude, an LDS Ladies Man representing Farm House Fraternity.

The event was mainly organized by co-philanthropy chairs Lea Altic and Makaela Zierden. They picked out their rodeo theme back in July and revealed it to the rest of the sorority a month and a half before the event so they could begin organizing it.

The pageant kicked off with entrances from contestants being introduced by their involvement on campus and music. However, Mr. Track was running late from a track meet and was not present for the entrances.

The first of 3 segments was Cobber Spirit. Contestants showed their school spirit with PowerPoints about surviving college and ranking majors, speed painting Kernel Cobb and a video tour of Concordia’s campus set to Sabrina Carpenter’s “House tour.” Hagemeister made his entrance in this segment by performing a routine with the Concordia cheer team.

The second segment was a talent show. Winn performed “Cup Song.” Sears delivered a performance of “Maybe This Time” from the musical “Cabaret” while holding a glass filled with what they revealed was Dr. Pepper, a nod to the fact that this was their fourth year competing with no title.

Altic and Cooper filled the time between acts by doing a “rodeo roundup.” They went into the audience and asked audience members questions that followed the rodeo/cowboy theme.

Hall performed “Louder Than Words” from the musical “Tick Tick Boom” along with a team of musicians. Hagen delivered a high energy dance performance to “Shut Up and Drive” by Rihanna. Hagemeister did a speed painting of a track meet.

“I was a little scared going into it, but it ended up going really, really good,” Hagen said.

The third segment was a Q&A with the contestants where they were asked which ability they would like to wake up with, what the title of Mx. Concordia means to them and other questions ranging from their favorite insect to favorite conspiracy theory.

Split Ends, a student band, performed at intermission while contestants mingled with the crowd.

“It was a fun performance and being able to help out with the cause was awesome. I feel like I’m just so much more a part of the community now that I’ve been able to participate in the event,” Katelyn Hvidsten, a vocalist for Split Ends, said.

Haugen gave a short presentation on what exactly the YWCA does and a video showcasing Rayonna’s story, a woman who benefitted from the services of YWCA in her childhood. 81 families currently rely on the help of YWCA locally.

“The YWCA means so much to so many people, us included. We have had the honor and privilege of doing this for 20 years for them, and we couldn’t be happier. We love our partners at the YWCA,” Altic said.

Altic called all the contestants onstage along with Cooper and Zierden. It was revealed Winn raised the largest amount and he earned the title “Mr. Moneybags.” Overall, LDS raised $3,250 for the YWCA.

Mx. Theatre, Sears, was announced as the winner. Winning the title of Mx. Concordia after 4 years of competing.

“I’m reminded why this event is so special. And to see one of my great friends, Aidan Sears, win tonight was amazing,” Cooper said.

Cooper and Sears shared a hug on stage, and other contestants joined in too. Sears took home a new, pink crown and a sash with the letters ‘Mx. Concordia” written across it.

“I’m really proud of what I did. I’m proud of the work I put out, and I feel so honored to be able to take home the title for something that means a lot to me and a lot of people,” Sears said.