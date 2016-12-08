 

Featured

Bruce Vieweg cancels retirement

Bruce Vieweg cancels retirement

Despite a mid-October announcement stating retirement plans, Bruce Vieweg, chief information officer, has decided to cancel those plans indefinitely. “I’ve been known to change my mind,” Vieweg said. Vieweg made […]

 

Variety

 

Sports

 

Opinions

 
 
 
 
 

Recent Posts

  • Basketball is a family affair for the Wolhowes

    Basketball is a family affair for the Wolhowes

    / College, Sports, Winter

    For as long as she can remember, sophomore Grace Wolhowe has been spending Saturdays cooped up in a gym with her father, brother, sisters and sometimes even her grandfather working […]

     
  • Bruce Vieweg cancels retirement

    Bruce Vieweg cancels retirement

    / Campus, Featured, News

    Despite a mid-October announcement stating retirement plans, Bruce Vieweg, chief information officer, has decided to cancel those plans indefinitely. “I’ve been known to change my mind,” Vieweg said. Vieweg made […]

     
  • Concordia receives student engagement ranking

    Concordia receives student engagement ranking

    / Events, Variety

    Concordia College has landed on a number of lists in recent years, including “21 Coldest Colleges in the Country” and “Top 10 Strangest Mascots.” This fall, the Cobbers rolled all […]

     
  • New: Concordia Cannon Club

    New: Concordia Cannon Club

    / Columns, Opinions

    Concordia students can soon spend their weekends doing more than just shooting on the gun range. The campus will offer a new club starting this spring — the Concordia Cannon […]

     
  • Trump’s threat to national parks

    Trump’s threat to national parks

    / Columns, Opinions

    Since the 1870s, the U.S. federal government has designated just under 60 different areas as protected national parks. In addition to these parks, there are over 400 protected areas that […]

     
  • Marketing the ‘true’ Cobber

    Marketing the ‘true’ Cobber

    / Columns, Opinions

    Concordia’s marketing team, admissions representatives and I all have something in common: we are well-versed in the art of deception. Concordia College is, well, a college. And in order to […]

     
  • Thank you, Concordia College

    Thank you, Concordia College

    / Columns, Opinions

    The holidays are a time to be thankful—to count your many blessings. Recently, we’ve been so caught up in the sadness and/or anger triggered by the issues plaguing society and, […]

     
  • Christmas with a capitalist ‘C’

    Christmas with a capitalist ‘C’

    / Columns, Opinions

    At last, the most wonderful time f the year has arrived! Time to break out the lights, get a tree and pend all of your spare money on gifts. From […]

     
  • A magical review on ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’

    A magical review on ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’

    / Film/TV, Variety

    Many have probably heard by now that J.K. Rowling has begun a new spin-off in the Harry Potter universe. The first in this 5-film series, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to […]

     
  • Submitted.

    From Concordia to South Africa and back

    / People, Variety

    The journey of Jon Leiseth, Minister for Faith and Spirituality in Action Jon Leiseth’s first voyage into South African culture came not by plane or boat, but by the words […]

     
1 2 3 215
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Copyright © 2017 The Concordian. All Rights Reserved.