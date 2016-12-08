Recent Posts
Basketball is a family affair for the Wolhowes
For as long as she can remember, sophomore Grace Wolhowe has been spending Saturdays cooped up in a gym with her father, brother, sisters and sometimes even her grandfather working […]
Bruce Vieweg cancels retirement
Despite a mid-October announcement stating retirement plans, Bruce Vieweg, chief information officer, has decided to cancel those plans indefinitely. “I’ve been known to change my mind,” Vieweg said. Vieweg made […]
Concordia receives student engagement ranking
Concordia College has landed on a number of lists in recent years, including “21 Coldest Colleges in the Country” and “Top 10 Strangest Mascots.” This fall, the Cobbers rolled all […]
New: Concordia Cannon Club
Concordia students can soon spend their weekends doing more than just shooting on the gun range. The campus will offer a new club starting this spring — the Concordia Cannon […]
Trump’s threat to national parks
Since the 1870s, the U.S. federal government has designated just under 60 different areas as protected national parks. In addition to these parks, there are over 400 protected areas that […]
Marketing the ‘true’ Cobber
Concordia’s marketing team, admissions representatives and I all have something in common: we are well-versed in the art of deception. Concordia College is, well, a college. And in order to […]
Thank you, Concordia College
The holidays are a time to be thankful—to count your many blessings. Recently, we’ve been so caught up in the sadness and/or anger triggered by the issues plaguing society and, […]
Christmas with a capitalist ‘C’
At last, the most wonderful time f the year has arrived! Time to break out the lights, get a tree and pend all of your spare money on gifts. From […]
A magical review on ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’
Many have probably heard by now that J.K. Rowling has begun a new spin-off in the Harry Potter universe. The first in this 5-film series, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to […]
From Concordia to South Africa and back
The journey of Jon Leiseth, Minister for Faith and Spirituality in Action Jon Leiseth’s first voyage into South African culture came not by plane or boat, but by the words […]